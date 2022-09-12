England vs South Africa: Hosts thump Proteas in third Test to clinch series 2-1

England thrashed South Africa by nine wickets in the third and deciding Test at the Oval on Monday, completing a 2-1 series win in just over two days of action
London: England thrashed South Africa by nine wickets in the third and deciding Test at the Oval on Monday, completing a 2-1 series win in just over two days of action.
The home side, who resumed on 97/0, needed just 5.3 more overs to reach a victory target of 130. Zak Crawley was 69 not out and Ollie Pope 11 not out.
England have now won six of their seven Tests under their new leadership pairing of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, having managed just one victory in their previous 17 matches when former skipper Joe Root was in charge.
Defeat means South Africa have suffered their first Test series loss since Dean Elgar took over as captain last year.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Broad captured the prize scalp of South Africa captain Dean Elgar for 36 on Sunday for his 564th Test wicket, topping long-retired Australia great McGrath's haul of 563.
After Jonny Bairstow's injury, Ben Duckett has been added to the Test squad for the third test against South Africa.
The Test match between England and South Africa will begin at The Oval and the Women's T20I match between England and India will also go ahead at the Riverside in Durham