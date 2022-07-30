England vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2022: Southampton's Rose Bowl weather update

David Miller must be flying high. Just hours after his team lost by 41 runs to England, he managed to turn the tables and registered a 58-run victory over them in the second match of the series in Cardiff.

South Africa became the first visiting team to register a T20I win at Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens and also broke the record for the highest total scored at that venue.

This should give them a lot of confidence when they clash with England in the third and final T20I at Southampton’s Rose Bowl on 31 July, which starts at 7:00 pm IST (2.30 pm local time).

The Proteas will be looking forward to finally clinching a series win after the rain gods played spoilsport in their previous deciders versus India and England. The David Miller-led unit will also be keen on perfecting their winning combination ahead of the T20 World Cup in October-November.

As for England, their team needs to buck up. While the first T20I encounter saw them perform well with the bat, their batting woes were back once again in the next fixture. They will need to score more against South Africa’s spinners to get back their momentum.

The pitch at Southampton is helpful for batters. The flat surface can also be beneficial for the bowlers. The Rose Bowl has seen its fair share of high-scoring encounters. The team winning the toss may opt to bat first and set up a mammoth target.

Weather:

There are slight chances of an afternoon shower. The day will be cloudy and extremely humid. The wind speed will range from 15 to 30 km/h. The temperatures will vary between 17 and 24 degree Celsius.

Predicted Playing XIs:

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Richard Gleeson, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

South Africa: David Miller (captain), Quinton de Kock, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Rilee Rossouw, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

