England vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2022: Southampton's Rose Bowl weather update

The Rose Bowl has seen its fair share of high-scoring encounters, and the team winning the toss may opt to bat first and set up a mammoth target.
David Miller must be flying high. Just hours after his team lost by 41 runs to England, he managed to turn the tables and registered a 58-run victory over them in the second match of the series in Cardiff.
South Africa became the first visiting team to register a T20I win at Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens and also broke the record for the highest total scored at that venue.
This should give them a lot of confidence when they clash with England in the third and final T20I at Southampton’s Rose Bowl on 31 July, which starts at 7:00 pm IST (2.30 pm local time).
The Proteas will be looking forward to finally clinching a series win after the rain gods played spoilsport in their previous deciders versus India and England. The David Miller-led unit will also be keen on perfecting their winning combination ahead of the T20 World Cup in October-November.
As for England, their team needs to buck up. While the first T20I encounter saw them perform well with the bat, their batting woes were back once again in the next fixture. They will need to score more against South Africa’s spinners to get back their momentum.
The pitch at Southampton is helpful for batters. The flat surface can also be beneficial for the bowlers. The Rose Bowl has seen its fair share of high-scoring encounters. The team winning the toss may opt to bat first and set up a mammoth target.
Weather:
There are slight chances of an afternoon shower. The day will be cloudy and extremely humid. The wind speed will range from 15 to 30 km/h. The temperatures will vary between 17 and 24 degree Celsius.
Predicted Playing XIs:
England: Jos Buttler (captain), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Richard Gleeson, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley
South Africa: David Miller (captain), Quinton de Kock, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Rilee Rossouw, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
England need to ensure that their batters fire up. Right now, they are relying too much on Jason Roy and Moeen Ali. Buttler himself needs to score some runs.
With Andile Phehlukwayo and Tabraiz Shamsi scalping 3 wickets each, South Africa managed to limit the Three Lions to just 149. They won the match by 58 runs, and registered the first T20I victory at Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens by a visiting team.
There are high chances of the rain gods playing spoilsport in the England vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022. The day could see some rain showers in the morning. Humidity will range from 70-80 percent. While the sky will be cloudy, wind speeds could be around 7-10 kmph.