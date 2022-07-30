England vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

England need to ensure that their batters fire up. Right now, they are relying too much on Jason Roy and Moeen Ali. Buttler himself needs to score some runs.
The second match of the three-T20I series against South Africa came as a reality check for the Jos Buttler-led England as the hosts ended up suffering a 58-run defeat to setup a series decider on Sunday.
Buttler himself hasn't been able to perform much since he was appointed the white-ball captain of the Three Lions earlier this summer. Neither has he been able to secure a series win at home.
These factors would be weighing in on his mind when he takes to the field in the decider against the Proteas, which will be played at Southampton’s Rose Bowl from 7 pm IST.
England were on top of their game in the first T20I. Barely 24 hours later, it was a completely different story. The hosts were unable to perform well either with bat or ball. Their fielding was also sub-par. Due to their lacklustre performance, South Africa was able to reach 207/3 in 20 overs.
England need to ensure that their batters fire up. Right now, they are relying too much on Jason Roy and Moeen Ali. Buttler himself needs to score some runs.
As for South Africa, their opening pair clicked well in the last fixture. They need to maintain their momentum and concentrate on limiting England to a low score.
England vs South Africa 3rd T20 International Telecast and Live Streaming:
The England vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be live streamed on the Sony LIV website and app. The encounter will be telecast on Sony Sports Network.
England vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction:
Captain: Reeza Hendricks
Vice-captain: Moeen Ali
Suggested Playing XI for England vs South Africa 3rd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Batsmen: Jonny Bairstow, Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw
Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock
All-rounders: Chris Jordan, Moeen Ali, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo
Bowlers: Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Reece Topley
Predicted Playing XIs:
England: Jos Buttler (captain), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Richard Gleeson, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley
South Africa: David Miller (captain), Quinton de Kock, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Rilee Rossouw, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
The Rose Bowl has seen its fair share of high-scoring encounters, and the team winning the toss may opt to bat first and set up a mammoth target.
With Andile Phehlukwayo and Tabraiz Shamsi scalping 3 wickets each, South Africa managed to limit the Three Lions to just 149. They won the match by 58 runs, and registered the first T20I victory at Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens by a visiting team.
