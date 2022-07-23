England vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022: Leeds Weather Update

South Africa were on a high after their 62-run win against England in the ODI series opener. But a 118-run loss in the last fixture will have dented their confidence quite a bit. The Keshav Maharaj-led brigade will be hoping to shrug off their recent loss and end the 3-match series with a win at Leeds. The upcoming fixture will take place on 24 July at Headingley Cricket Ground at 3:30 pm IST.

The South African side will be introspecting about their inability to play spinners and the total collapse of their batting line-up. They would want to ensure that their listless performance is not repeated.

After their recent loss to India at the same venue, England came back in style at Manchester’s Old Trafford and thumped the Proteas comprehensively. Their bowlers were in fine form and made sure that the opponents could never really kickstart the chase.

3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad Updates

Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali ensured that the Jos Buttler-led side could come back after a middling performance in the last few contests. Sam Curran battered the Proteas with 35 off 18 and also took a wicket, giving away just 5 runs in 2 overs.

Headingley offers equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. While South Africa’s bowlers did manage to put up a fight, their batters were unable to chase the target. A similar thing happened with England in the first clash. The side winning the toss would want to bat first and put up a big total.

Weather report:

There are high chances of afternoon showers during the England vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022. The day will be overcast and humid. The maximum temperature will be 24 degrees Celsius and the minimum will be 16 degrees Celsius. Wind speeds could range from 15 to 30 kmph.

Possible Playing XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Sam Curran, David Willey

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj (c), Marco Jansen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.