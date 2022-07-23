England vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022: ENG vs SA Head-to-Head Records and Stats

After a top-class performance by their spinners, England managed to thump South Africa by 118 runs and level the 3-ODI series 1-1. The hosts bounced back in style and managed to dismiss the Proteas for their joint-lowest score against England. This should give the Jos Buttler-led side a lot of confidence before the final game in Leeds on 24 July.

The match was reduced to 29 overs-a-side due to rain delay. After that, neither team's batters could quite find their rhythm. England limped to a total of 201, with only Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran going past the 30-run mark. For South Africa, Dwaine Pretorius was the ace bowler, and scalped 4 wickets for 36 runs.

When it was time for the visitors to bat, South Africa never really got going. Reece Topley and David Willey snatched some quick wickets in the initial overs, with the Proteas reeling at 6/4. Hienrich Klaasen was the top scorer with 33 runs to his credit.

Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid scythed through the middle-order and tail-enders. With 5 wickets between them, the spinners wreaked havoc on the visitors, and ensured that they could never get back in the game after the early wickets. The Proteas could reach the 100-run mark either as they were bowled out for 83, just days after recording their highest score against England.

After this resounding victory by England, all eyes are on the Jos Buttler-led brigade and whether the Three Lions can win this home series, or return with similar results as against India. Jos Buttler is yet to win a series as captain.

England vs South Africa 3rd ODI Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 65

England: 29

South Africa: 31

Tied: 01

No Result: 04

England vs South Africa Previous One-Day International:

In the last encounter between the sides, England won by 118 runs at Old Trafford, Manchester, on 22 July 2022.

Last 5 One-Day International Results:

England won by 118 runs.

South Africa won by 62 runs.

England won by 2 wickets.

No result.

South Africa won by 7 wickets.

Possible Playing XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Sam Curran, David Willey

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj (c), Marco Jansen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje