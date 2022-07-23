Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  England vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad Updates

The 3rd ODI between England and South Africa will start at 3:30 pm IST on 24 July, will see both sides aiming to upstage the other and win the series.

England-South Africa ODI series is currently tied 1-1. AP

South Africa and England will clash for the final time in the 3-match ODI series at Headingley, Leeds, on 24 July. The fixture, which starts at 3:30 pm IST, will see both sides aiming to upstage the other and win the series.

South Africa won the first fixture on the back of Rassie van der Dussen’s ton and Anrich Nortje’s 4-wicket haul. In the second game, the tables turned and England spinners wreaked havoc on the Proteas batting-line up. Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid scalped 5 wickets between them to take England to a thumping 118-run victory.

In a rain-delayed match at Manchester’s Old Trafford, the hosts defended the 202 runs easily and made sure they always had the upper hand. However, some issues still remain. England’s top order needs to be a bit more consistent. Their bowlers have done well, and they need more support from the batters.

As for the Proteas, they could bring in Marco Jansen in the team. The side needs to ensure that experienced batters like Quinton de Kock and David Miller fire up.

England vs South Africa 3rd One-Day International Telecast and Live Streaming:

The England vs South Africa 3rd ODI will be live streamed on Sony LIV app. The contest will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

England vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction:

Captain: Liam Livingstone

Vice-captain: Adil Rashid

Suggested Playing XI for England vs South Africa 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Rassie van der Dussen, Joe Root, Jason Roy

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone
Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid

Possible Playing XIs:

England:  Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali,  Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Sam Curran, David Willey

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, David Miller,  Keshav Maharaj (c), Marco Jansen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

Updated Date: July 23, 2022 14:02:21 IST

