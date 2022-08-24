England vs South Africa 2nd Test: Old Trafford, Manchester Cricket Ground Weather Update

After starting their summer in grand style, England were left licking their wounds as they were handed a solid loss by South Africa in the first Test match at Lord’s. England batting failed as a unit as a relentless South Africa bowling attack never allowed any batter to settle down. This was the first defeat for England ever since Ben Stokes took charge of the team on a permanent basis.

Despite the nature of the loss, England might not want to panic. What this could mean is that despite his struggles, Zak Crawley could get another go as an opener, but he is treading on extremely thin ice. They would also want their engine room – Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, and Ben Stokes to step up and take up more responsibility in this match.

England vs South Africa 2nd Test: Head-to-Head Records and Other Stats

For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada, who passed the fitness Test just, was the star at Lord’s as he picked up seven wickets including a five-wicket haul. He will be a big threat once again and can expect good support from the likes of Anrich Nortje and Keshav Maharaj.

South Africa were decent with the bat, but their concerns lie with their middle order. Led by Dean Elgar, the top order looked solid, but no one could kick on and get a big score. This is one area they need to focus on in this match.

Weather Update:

England vs South Africa Second Test match is set to take place at Old Trafford in Manchester. The weather condition is expected to be relatively warm and humid. There are slim chances of rain on the opening day. The temperature will hover between 18-23 degrees Celsius during the first Test. The wind speed can go around 16 km/h.

England vs South Africa 2nd Test: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad Updates

Possible Playing 11s:

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

