  England vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Bairstow guides after Proteas bowled out for 151

Cricket

England Vs South Africa LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs South Africa At Old Trafford, Manchester, 25 August, 2022

25 August, 2022
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Stumps
South Africa

South Africa

151/10 (53.2 ov)

2nd Test
England

England

111/3 (28.0 ov)

South Africa England
151/10 (53.2 ov) - R/R 2.83 111/3 (28.0 ov) - R/R 3.96

Stumps

England trail by 40 runs

Jonny Bairstow - 38

Zak Crawley - 10

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Zak Crawley Batting 17 77 2 0
Jonny Bairstow Batting 38 45 6 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Keshav Maharaj 6 2 20 0
Simon Harmer 1 0 1 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 43/3 (13.5)

68 (68) R/R: 4.63

Zak Crawley 10(43)

Joe Root 9(15) S.R (60)

c Sarel Erwee b Kagiso Rabada

England vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Bairstow guides after Proteas bowled out for 151

England vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 1 Highlights: England trail by 40 runs after first day's play.

South Africa are batting first in the second Test against England. AP

Toss: South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first in the second Test.

Playing XIs:

England XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (w), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

South Africa XI: Dean Elgar(c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne(w), Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Preview: England fast bowler Ollie Robinson will make his first Test appearance since January after being selected for the second match, having proved his fitness to England captain Ben Stokes following a string of niggling injuries.

“He’s in the team and he’s playing this week. So everything that’s gone on in the past is something that he’s obviously grown from, and he’s learned a lot from about himself. Not just as a person but as a player,” Ben Stokes said on Ollie Robinson.

Robinson will replace Matt Potts in England’s only change for the Old Trafford Test. With no other opener in the squad, Zak Crawley was retained in the team but he will go into the match with the pressure firmly on him, with his average this summer having dropped to 16.40 across 10 test innings.

Meanwhile, South Africa, who won the first Test by an innings and 12 runs and have a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, have promised attacking brand of cricket in the second Test match.

“Our hunger was up there and our hunger’s still here. It’s not going to go anywhere. We really want to play a brand of cricket that everyone loves back home, and hopefully, the rest of the world enjoys,” Proteas skipper Dean Elgar said.

With AP inputs

Updated Date: August 26, 2022 08:40:36 IST

