England vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Bairstow guides after Proteas bowled out for 151

Toss: South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first in the second Test.



Playing XIs:

England XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (w), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

South Africa XI: Dean Elgar(c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne(w), Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Preview: England fast bowler Ollie Robinson will make his first Test appearance since January after being selected for the second match, having proved his fitness to England captain Ben Stokes following a string of niggling injuries.

“He’s in the team and he’s playing this week. So everything that’s gone on in the past is something that he’s obviously grown from, and he’s learned a lot from about himself. Not just as a person but as a player,” Ben Stokes said on Ollie Robinson.

Robinson will replace Matt Potts in England’s only change for the Old Trafford Test. With no other opener in the squad, Zak Crawley was retained in the team but he will go into the match with the pressure firmly on him, with his average this summer having dropped to 16.40 across 10 test innings.

Meanwhile, South Africa, who won the first Test by an innings and 12 runs and have a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, have promised attacking brand of cricket in the second Test match.

“Our hunger was up there and our hunger’s still here. It’s not going to go anywhere. We really want to play a brand of cricket that everyone loves back home, and hopefully, the rest of the world enjoys,” Proteas skipper Dean Elgar said.

With AP inputs

