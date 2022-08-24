England vs South Africa 2nd Test 2022: England vs South Africa Head-to-Head Records and Stats

England will aim to bounce back from a hammering they copped in London and draw level in the three-match Test series when they lock horns with South Africa in the second Test. Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, who started the tenure with aplomb, suffered their first loss and would want to get things right in the second Test at Manchester.

South Africa were relentless in the first match at Lord’s as their bowling attack tormented the England batting order. They are currently at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table and would want to consolidate their position by sealing the series in this second Test.

For the hosts, Ollie Pope was the only silver-lining in the England squad as he was the lone batter to cross 50 runs. The rest of the batters got starts, but cashed in on the opportunities against the Proteas bowlers. Despite a mediocre performance with the bat, England are not expected to make any changes to their side. Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow will have to step up if the hosts have to bounce back in the series.

Jack Leach looked rather flat in the first Test, but he will get more assistance from the Old Trafford pitch and hence, this will be his chance to make a mark.

England vs South Africa 2nd Test Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 154

England: 64

South Africa: 35

Draw: 55

No Result: 0

England vs South Africa Previous Test:

In the last clash between these two sides, South Africa beat England by an innings and 12 runs at Lord’s, London.

Last 5 Test Results:

South Africa won by an innings and 12 runs

England won by 191 runs.

England won by an innings and 53 runs.

England won by 189 runs.

South Africa won by 107 runs.

Possible Playing 11s:

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

