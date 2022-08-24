England vs South Africa 2nd Test 2022: England vs South Africa Head-to-Head Records and Stats

South Africa were relentless in the first match at Lord’s as their bowling attack tormented the England batting order and will now hope to take a 2-0 lead.
England will aim to bounce back from a hammering they copped in London and draw level in the three-match Test series when they lock horns with South Africa in the second Test. Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, who started the tenure with aplomb, suffered their first loss and would want to get things right in the second Test at Manchester.
South Africa were relentless in the first match at Lord’s as their bowling attack tormented the England batting order. They are currently at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table and would want to consolidate their position by sealing the series in this second Test.
For the hosts, Ollie Pope was the only silver-lining in the England squad as he was the lone batter to cross 50 runs. The rest of the batters got starts, but cashed in on the opportunities against the Proteas bowlers. Despite a mediocre performance with the bat, England are not expected to make any changes to their side. Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow will have to step up if the hosts have to bounce back in the series.
Jack Leach looked rather flat in the first Test, but he will get more assistance from the Old Trafford pitch and hence, this will be his chance to make a mark.
England vs South Africa 2nd Test Head-to-Head:
Match Played: 154
England: 64
South Africa: 35
Draw: 55
No Result: 0
England vs South Africa Previous Test:
In the last clash between these two sides, South Africa beat England by an innings and 12 runs at Lord’s, London.
Last 5 Test Results:
South Africa won by an innings and 12 runs
England won by 191 runs.
England won by an innings and 53 runs.
England won by 189 runs.
South Africa won by 107 runs.
Possible Playing 11s:
England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.
South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Kagiso Rabada scalped two wickets on day 1 before rains stopped the play, and came back determined on day 2 to continue breathing fire and bagging three more wickets.
Despite his continuing failures at the top, England head coach Brendon McCullum continued to back opener Zak Crawley and said that he will stick with him for the second Test against South Africa in Manchester
The pitch at Old Trafford has been a good one for the batters in recent times, but it has also offered assistance to the spinners which will put Jack Leach and Keshav Maharaj under the spotlight.