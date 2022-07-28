England vs South Africa 2nd T20 2022: ENG vs SA Head-to-Head Records and Stats

e Jos Buttler-led side will be high on confidence after the performances of Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali in the first T20I. England completely thrashed South Africa by 41 runs therein. The Three Lions will be looking to clinch the series when the two teams meet at Cardiff tonight, 28 July.

England’s batters dominated the game even after their openers departed for low scores. Jonny Bairstow, who took to the field despite fears of an injury, was the star of the day. The right-handed batter slammed 90 off 53 before he was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi in the final ball of the match. However, he got multiple lifelines.

He was given good support by all-rounder Moeen Ali, who smashed 52 off 18. Together, they helped the hosts reach a mammoth total of 234/6 in 20 overs.

In response, South Africa got off to a bad start as they lost Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw early on. Reeza Hendricks scored 57 off 33, but most of the other batters could not stay on the crease long enough.

Tristan Stubbs did make an effort to keep his side in the hunt. The 21-year-old smashed England’s bowlers all over the park to complete his half-century. With 72 of just 28 deliveries, he looked in complete control of the innings and made everyone feel that the Proteas could get past the finish line.

However, he was dismissed by Richard Gleeson when he tried to score on a full-length outside off, but could not power it enough. The ball was easily caught by Jason Roy. Ultimately, South Africa fell short by 41 runs as their 20 overs ended on the score of 193/8.

England vs South Africa 1st T20I Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 23

England: 12

South Africa: 10

No Result: 01

England vs South Africa Previous T20 International:

In the last encounter between the sides, England defeated South Africa by 41 runs at Bristol’s County Ground.

Last 5 T20 International Results:

England won by 41 runs.

South Africa won by 10 runs.

England won by 9 wickets.

England won by 4 wickets.

England won by 5 wickets.

Possible Playing XIs:

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Richard Gleeson, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

South Africa: David Miller (captain), Quinton de Kock, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tristan Stubbs, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Rilee Rossouw, Lungi Ngidi