England vs South Africa 2nd T20 2022: Cardiff weather update

David Miller-led South Africa were completely overpowered by England in the first T20I. The Proteas will be eyeing a comeback in the second game of the three-match series. The visitors would want to ensure that they remain a force to be reckoned with and keep the third match interesting with a win in the second.

The England vs South Africa second T20I will be held at Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens on 28 July at 11 pm IST. The fixture promises some fireworks as both teams will be keen to have the upper hand and also finalise their winning combinations before the T20 World Cup later this year.

The Proteas will be aiming to keep alive their hopes of a series win. The visitors lost out to England by 41 runs, even though Reeza Hendricks and newcomer Tristan Stubbs put up a spirited fight. Skipper David Miller will have to figure out how to utilise the pitch at Cardiff well to ensure a win for his unit.

As for Jos Buttler, the England captain will be flying high on his team’s victory. He will be eager to win the series in the second clash itself to avoid any chances of a final showdown.

England vs South Africa 2nd T20 Dream 11 predictions

Pitch report:

The pitch at Sophia Gardens has traditionally assisted pacers as well as batters. The ground has hosted 8 T20Is, all of which have been won by England. South Africa will have their work cut out for them at the venue.

Weather report:

The weather at Cardiff will be humid and cloudy. The temperatures will range from 22 to 17 degrees Celsius. Wind speed will be around 7 kmph. There are no chances of the rain gods playing spoilsport in this fixture.

Possible Playing XIs:

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Richard Gleeson, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

South Africa: David Miller (captain), Quinton de Kock, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tristan Stubbs, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Rilee Rossouw, Lungi Ngidi

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.