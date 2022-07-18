England vs South Africa 1st One Day International: ENG vs SA Head-to-Head Records and Stats

After a 2-1 ODI drubbing by India, England will be keen to bounce back and prove their worth on home soil when they face South Africa. The first encounter of the 3-game series will take place on 19 July at 5:30 pm IST.

On the other hand, the Proteas will be keen to win the contest at Chester-le-Street’s Riverside Ground as well. They lost their last ODI series against Bangladesh and will be eager to kickstart their campaign with a win.

South Africa will be missing the presence of their regular captain Temba Bavuma, who is out with an injury. Bowler Keshav Maharaj will lead the side in his absence. The Proteas will be counting on Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen to perform well. The visitors will also be reliant on Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi to knock the England batters off their course.

For England, their batters need to fire up and score some big runs. The home team was unable to score 300 in even one fixture against India. Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone and Jos Buttler are the players to look out for. Matthew Potts, who was great in the fifth Test against India makes his way into the side as well.

England vs South Africa 1st ODI Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 63

England: 28

South Africa: 30

Tied: 01

No Result: 04

England vs South Africa Previous One-Day International:

In the last clash between the teams, England won by 2 wickets on 9 February 2020.

Last 5 One-Day International Results:

England won by 2 wickets.

No result.

South Africa won by 7 wickets.

England won by 104 runs.

South Africa won by 7 wickets.

Possible Playing XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi