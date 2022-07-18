England vs South Africa 1st One Day International 2022: Durham, Chester-le-Street Weather Update

After a disappointing series against India, England will aim to get their act together when they take on South Africa. The Proteas have been in England and they have won and lost their two warm-up matches so far. Their batting looks more or less settled and they have the variety to keep the England batting honest.

England too have made a couple of changes to their squad. Adil Rashid makes a return to the playing XI after his Hajj pilgrimage. Reece Topley, who was sensational in the India series, was cooked in the final ODI against India. He could well be rested for this series opener.

Matty Potts, who was impressive in the Test series, has earned his maiden ODI call-up and could replace Topley in the playing XI.

For South Africa, regular captain Temba Bavuma will miss the entire England tour owing to a hand injury. He will be replaced by Janneman Malan and the right-hander struck form with a century in the first warm up match.

As far as their bowling is concerned, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi could well be South Africa's bowling options. He will get some help from off spinner Aiden Markram.

Weather Update:

The England vs South Africa First One Day International is set to be held at Chester-le-Street, Durham. There is a 15 percent chance of precipitation on 19 July. Humidity will be high at 40 percent, while the temperatures will hover between 25 and 32 degree Celsius. The wind speed will be between 19 and 26 kmph on the matchday.

Possible Playing XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi