England vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

Matches keep coming thick and fast for England. Just two days after their series ended with India, they will now take on South Africa in a 3-match One Day International. The first match of this series will be played on Tuesday, 19 July in Durham.

England would want to get their act together after the series loss to India. The biggest concern for them in the just-concluded series has been their batting. Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root bagged two ducks in three matches, while Ben Stokes looked frantic. Jason Roy found some form in the last match but he never looked settled.

However, their lower order bailed them out on a couple of occasions while their bowling was on point largely owing to the form of Reece Topley. Adil Rashid will make a comeback after his pilgrimage and this will give Jos Buttler an attacking option.

South Africa, on the other hand, have played a number of warm-up games to get acclimatised to the conditions. Janneman Malan, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen shone with the bat in the first warm up match, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen and Andile Phehlukwayo impressed in the second game.

England vs South Africa 1st One Day International Telecast and Live Streaming:

The England vs South Africa match will not be shown on the Sony Sports Network in India. It will be live streamed on Dream XI.

England vs South Africa Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Joe Root

Vice-captain: Rassie van der Dussen

Suggested Playing XI for England vs South Africa 1st ODI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Jason Roy, Joe Root, Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius.

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Predicted Playing XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi