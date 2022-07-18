England vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

South Africa, on the other hand, have played a number of warm-up games to get acclimatised to the conditions. Janneman Malan, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen shone with the bat in the first warm up match, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen and Andile Phehlukwayo impressed in the second game.
Matches keep coming thick and fast for England. Just two days after their series ended with India, they will now take on South Africa in a 3-match One Day International. The first match of this series will be played on Tuesday, 19 July in Durham.
England would want to get their act together after the series loss to India. The biggest concern for them in the just-concluded series has been their batting. Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root bagged two ducks in three matches, while Ben Stokes looked frantic. Jason Roy found some form in the last match but he never looked settled.
However, their lower order bailed them out on a couple of occasions while their bowling was on point largely owing to the form of Reece Topley. Adil Rashid will make a comeback after his pilgrimage and this will give Jos Buttler an attacking option.
South Africa, on the other hand, have played a number of warm-up games to get acclimatised to the conditions. Janneman Malan, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen shone with the bat in the first warm up match, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen and Andile Phehlukwayo impressed in the second game.
England vs South Africa 1st One Day International Telecast and Live Streaming:
The England vs South Africa match will not be shown on the Sony Sports Network in India. It will be live streamed on Dream XI.
England vs South Africa Dream 11 Prediction:
Captain: Joe Root
Vice-captain: Rassie van der Dussen
Suggested Playing XI for England vs South Africa 1st ODI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Batsmen: Jason Roy, Joe Root, Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen
Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler
All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius.
Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
Predicted Playing XIs:
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts
South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
Stokes, who is currently playing the ODI series against India, will also feature in the 50-over games against South Africa beginning 19 July before being rested from the T20 series starting 27 July.
South Africa will be missing the presence of their regular captain Temba Bavuma, who is out with an injury. Bowler Keshav Maharaj will lead the side in his absence. The Proteas will be counting on Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen to perform well.
For South Africa, regular captain Temba Bavuma will miss the entire England tour owing to a hand injury. He will be replaced by Janneman Malan and the right-hander struck form with a century in the first warm up match.