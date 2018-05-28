First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Final May 27, 2018
CHE Vs HYD
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets
IPL | Qualifier 2 May 25, 2018
HYD Vs KOL
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
INDW vs MALW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
BANW vs SLW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England vs Pakistan: Visitors fined for slow over rate; captain Sarfraz Ahmed warned not to repeat offence

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has been fined 60 per cent of his match fee, with the rest of the players fined 30 per cent.

AFP, May 28, 2018

London: Pakistan have been fined for a slow over-rate in their first Test win over England at Lord's.

File image of Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed. Image courtesy: @ICC

File image of Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed. Image courtesy: @ICC

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has been fined 60 per cent of his match fee, with the rest of the players fined 30 per cent.

If Pakistan commit another offence inside 12 months with Sarfraz as captain, he will be suspended.

In announcing the sanctions, the International Cricket Council said Sarfraz had pleaded guilty and as such avoided a formal hearing.

Pakistan won by nine wickets on Sunday to take the lead in the two-Test series.

Jeff Crowe, of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees, imposed the fine after Sarfraz's side were ruled to be three overs short of their target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth umpire Rob Bailey.

Updated Date: May 28, 2018

Tags : #Bruce Oxenford #Cricket #England National Cricket Team #England Vs Pakistan 2018 #ICC Match Referees #Jeff Crowe #Pakistan National Cricket Team #Paul Reiffel #Rod Tucker #Sarfraz Ahmed

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all