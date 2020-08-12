England vs Pakistan: Stuart Broad jokes he's taken off father Chris from Christmas card and gifts list after being fined

Veteran England cricketer Stuart Broad has responded in a hilarious manner after been fined 15 per cent of his match fee and a demerit point, by none other than his father, ICC match referee Chris Broad.

Stuart joked that his father was 'off the Christmas card and present list' after the senior Broad fined his son for giving Yasir Shah a send-off in the first Test against Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The incident occurred in the 46th over of Pakistan’s second innings on Saturday when the cricketer used inappropriate language after dismissing Shah.

Stuart, on his part, admitted the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by Chris.

As per ICC, Stuart was found in violation of the Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which states that using language or gestures which "disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

According to the ICC statement, the demerit point takes Stuart's tally to three since it is his third offence in a 24-month period. Earlier, disciplinary action was taken against him in January this year during the fourth Test against South Africa at the Wanderers, and in August 2018 in the third Test against India at Trent Bridge.

Getting four demerit points within 24 months leads to the suspension of a player for a Test or two limited-over games, depending upon which comes first.