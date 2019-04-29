First Cricket
England vs Pakistan: Shoaib Malik to return home due to personal reasons, will miss Only T20I and first ODI

The break means Malik is set to miss the one-off T20I against England on 5 May and the first of the five ODIs against the hosts on 8 May.

Press Trust of India, Apr 29, 2019 18:10:29 IST

Lahore: Experienced Pakistan middle-order batsman Shoaib Malik will return home for 10 days from the ongoing tour of England due to personal reasons, the PCB said on Monday.

"The Pakistan cricket team management has given leave to Shoaib Malik so that he can return home to deal with a domestic issue. He is expected to rejoin the team in 10 days' time," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

File photo of Shoaib Malik. Reuters

"The PCB will not be making any further comments and fully expects all concerned to respect Shoaib's privacy," it added.

Malik is part of the Pakistan squad currently in England to play the World Cup hosts in a five-match ODI series ahead of the game's showpiece event starting 30 May.

The announcement came just hours before Pakistan's second tour game against Northamptonshire.

The break means Malik is set to miss the one-off T20I against England on 5 May and the first of the five ODIs against the hosts on 8 May.

 

