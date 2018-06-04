After being thoroughly beaten at Lord’s, England immediately returned the favour this week at Headingley, winning the second Test in less than three days to tie the series at 1-1.

Ultimately it will probably not rank as one of the all time classic series with neither side offering much competition in the respective games that they lost – the result being two very one-sided games.

Pakistan maintained a fairly consistent side, only the injury to Babar Azam forcing them to bring in Usman Salahuddin, while England chopped and changed rather more, using 14 players in total over the two games.

But who played well and who flopped? Ratings for both teams can be found below.

England

Alastair Cook - 6/10

One of only four England batsmen to make a half century in the series, the former skipper was the only man who stood up in their disastrous first innings at Lord’s. Looks like he is getting back to what he is capable of after a disappointing winter.

Mark Stoneman - 3/10

Made just 13 runs in his two innings at Lord’s and was promptly dropped.

Joe Root - 5/10

Got going with the bat in both games but once again failed to push on for that big score that he is capable of. As captain has to perhaps, fairly or not, shoulder a little extra blame for the defeat at Lord’s.

Dawid Malan - 4/10

Three bowlers aside, only Stoneman averaged lower for England in the series. A top score of 28 is not good enough for England’s number four and he must feel increasingly on borrowed time.

Jonny Bairstow - 5/10

The move up the order didn’t quite bolster England’s middle order as hoped, with Bairstow failing to make a 50 in the series and ultimately only averaging 16. England will hope it is just a small blip. Kept wicket well though.

Ben Stokes - 6/10

Missed second Test through injury, a recurring theme in his career, but looked good with the ball at Lord’s before that.

Jos Buttler - 8/10

Now looks like an inspired selection from Ed Smith, he was England’s man of the series, finishing with back to back 50s and showcasing his phenomenal talent with some great hitting on the final day at Headingley.

Dom Bess - 7/10

Had to wait a little while for his first wicket, but batted superbly in both games and produced a brilliant catch at Headingley. An exciting talent.

Stuart Broad - 7/10

The pick of England’s bowlers at Headingley after coming in for some somewhat unwarranted criticism in the wake of the Lord’s defeat.

Mark Wood - 5/10

Bowled fairly well at Lord’s and was unlucky that injury to Stokes effectively hampered his chances of playing at Headingley.

James Anderson - 7/10

There was a sense at times that he could have pitched the ball up more, but still finished as England’s leading wicket taker.

Keaton Jennings - 5/10

Looked much better than the last time he was in England colours and only got one innings to bat in which he made 29.

Chris Woakes - 6/10

Always looks dangerous in English conditions and was a key part of Pakistan’s demise in the first innings at Headingley.

Sam Curran - 6/10

A shock call up at just 19, but by no means disgraced himself. Looked very stylish in particular with bat in hand.

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq - 4/10

Looked good in second innings at Headingley, but 56 runs in the series and a high score of 34 is a little disappointing.

Azhar Ali - 4/10

Made a 50 in his first innings at Lord’s and then did very little else, playing some rash shots in the process. A poor series for one of Pakistan’s senior batsmen.

Haris Sohail - 4/10

Got set a few times but never managed to kick on in a manner that will frustrate his coaches.

Asad Shafiq - 5/10

Batted well at Lord’s and was a little unlucky in second dig at Headingley but is capable of better.

Babar Azam - 6/10

Was batting very nicely at Lord’s until being struck by the ball and promptly getting ruled out of the rest of the series.

Safraz Ahmed - 4/10

The skipper had a shocker with the bat, making only 31 runs and perhaps made wrong decision after winning the toss at Headingley when Pakistan still had the psychological upper hand.

Shadab Khan - 7/10

The pick of Pakistan’s batsmen with two 50s in the series. Had less success with the ball but conditions were not in his favour and picked up a couple of key wickets.

Faheem Ashraf - 6/10

A very useful man to have as a fourth seamer and coming in at number eight and gives a lot more balance to this Pakistan side.

Hasan Ali - 6/10

Played a key part in England’s first innings demolition at Lord’s but couldn’t quite hit those heights again and his drop of Buttler at Headingley proved costly. Still remains an exciting player for Pakistan though.

Mohammad Amir - 6/10

Perhaps never will be or in fact ever was the bowler that people remember before he was banned, is still capable of bowling the occasional unplayable ball though.

Mohammad Abbas - 8/10

Man of the series who destroyed England twice at Lord’s, couldn't quite replicate that at Headingley but remains a deadly bowler.

Usman Salahuddin - 4/10

Came in to make his debut at Headingley and was one of only two men to put up much resistance in Pakistan’s dire second innings.