London: Mark Wood wants to "ruffle a few feathers" alongside fellow fast bowler Jofra Archer in what promises to be an exciting England new-ball partnership.

World Cup hosts England can seal a warm-up series win over Pakistan at Trent Bridge on Friday, where victory in the fourth one-day international would see them go 3-0 up in a five-match contest.

The match in Nottingham is set to see 29-year-old Durham quick Wood make his first England appearance of the season following the latest recurrence of a longstanding ankle problem.

Wood hit speeds of 95 mph while bowling for England in the Caribbean earlier this year, and Barbados-born Archer has regularly topped the 90 mph mark since making his international debut earlier this month.

Now the pair are set to take the field together for the first time, with Wood saying on Thursday: "It'll be good to have two pace lads in at the same time and see if we can really ruffle a few feathers."

Whereas the effort Wood puts into his delivery stride is obvious, Archer appears blessed with a relaxed action that sees him capable of express pace without apparent strain.

"He's just so natural the way he runs in, just lets it fly. I couldn't believe how far Jos (Buttler, wicket-keeper) was stood back to him at The Oval," said Wood.

"I have to put every ounce of effort I've got to bowl fast and he seems to do it easily, which is a bit frustrating.

"It's going to be exciting when I get a go at the other end, they'll probably think I'm bowling 70 mph or something."

Bairstow set for rest

England have continually rotated their side throughout the Pakistan series and are set to make more changes in Nottingham, with Jonny Bairstow — fresh from his match-winning hundred in Wednesday's third ODI in Bristol — set to be rested.

Chris Woakes, who took four wickets on Wednesday, is also set to be given a breather together with fellow paceman Liam Plunkett.

As a result, batsman James Vince may get another chance to press his claim for a place in England's final 15-man World Cup squad, as could all-rounder Joe Denly.

England will be forced into a change on Friday after captain Eoin Morgan was given a one-game ban for the team's slow over-rate in Bristol.

Buttler, England's official vice-captain, is set to lead the team.

"Obviously, Eoin's the leader on the field and the main guy in the dressing room," said Wood.

"It's a big loss because he's our captain, our leader, but I'm sure Jos can do just as well.

"Jos still has a wealth of experience so it's great to have him. The only difference is rather than the captain coming up to you from extra cover, the wicket-keeper will be running all the way down the wicket and back so we'll have to watch that over rate again."

It was at Trent Bridge where England set the highest total in one-day international history of 481 for six against Australia last year, having set the previous record of 444 for three against Pakistan in Nottingham in 2016.

There has been speculation the upcoming World Cup could see teams scoring 500 runs in an innings — a total that would have once been considered unthinkable in 50 overs.

"I think the England team have set a standard. I truly think we believe 500 is gettable one day," said Wood, before adding a touch ruefully: "The scores of 400 just seem almost normal, it's 300 plus every game, 350..."