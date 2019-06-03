Wood starts the over with a couple of off-cutters, with Imam collecting a single off the second one. Fakhar is beaten by a bouncer in the third delivery, and drives the ball towards sweeper cover for a single off the fourth. Imam pulls the ball towards square leg off the fifth, collecting all but one. Dot off the last ball.

Second consecutive three-run over for Pakistan. Both Imam and Fakhar have eased their scoring rate a bit after the end of the first powerplay.

Mix-up between Fakhar and Imam after the former runs halfway down the crease before coming to a halt. Morgan however, ends up throwing at the non-striker's end where Imam's bat is firmly grounded. Three runs off this over, including a wide.

OUT ! England finally get the breakthrough that they were looking for, thanks to Buttler's quick work behind the stumps! Fakhar's beaten for turn, loses his balance and his back foot is marginally short of the crease by the time the bails are disturbed. PAK 82/1

The 82-run stand between Zaman and Imam was the highest opening stand for Pakistan against England in ODI World Cups, going past 81 runs stand between Aamer Sohail and Saeed Anwar, came at Karachi in 1996.

Pakistan's openers getting a bit twitchy since Moeen Ali and Mark Wood have been bowling in tandem. Dot-balls are not Fakhar's cup of tea and it was only a matter of time before he either hit out or got out and eventually it's the latter. The pressure built on Fakhar and he gave in to it. The ball turning on this surface and Pakistan may rue leaving out Imad Wasim.

Moeen Ali finally gets the breakthrough that England needed, with Buttler's quick reflexes behind the stumps resulting in Fakhar's exit for 36. Babar Azam walks out to bat next, and gets off the mark with a single off the second delivery that he faces. Three runs and a wicket from the over.

FOUR ! Babar pulls a short ball going down the leg side, finding the gap between the two fielders behind square. PAK 89/1

Wood starts off with three dots. Babar then pulls a back-of-length ball towards long leg, piercing two fielders in the process. Five off the over. 'Hyderation break' signalled at the end of the over.

Babar drives the ball towards sweeper cover for a brace off the fourth delivery of the over. Three singles collected off the over aside from that brace. Five off Moeen's fifth over.

Ben Stokes brought into the attack in place of Mark Wood. 100 up for Pakistan in the 18th over, with five singles coming off this over. Imam's nine runs away from his sixth ODI fifty at the end of the over.

FOUR ! Shot of confidence from Babar, loft-driving the ball over mid off for a one-bounce four! PAK 108/1

Eight runs off the over, including a boundary to Babar off the last delivery, one in which he loft-drives the ball over mid off for a one-bounce four.

Pak giving strong rebuttal to critics & skeptics who had written them off after defeat v NZ. Long way from beating England today, but have surpassed their first match score already, in double quick time and losing only 1 wicket. Something special could be brewing at Nottingham...

Three runs off the over, including a leg bye off the first delivery. Babar's eased himself at the crease by now, having built a nice little partnership so far with Imam. Expect the shots to be flowing from his bat anytime soon.

OUT ! England continue to be sensational in the outfield! After Ben Stokes' one-handed blinder in the opening game, it is Chris Woakes' turn to dazzle on the field, taking a superb running catch at long off to dismiss Imam-ul-Haq, who departs six short of what would have been his sixth ODI fifty. PAK 111/2

FOUR ! Positive start for Mohammad Hafeez, who steps out of his crease and lofts the ball down the ground to begin his innings with a boundary. PAK 118/2

Woakes takes a superb running catch at long off at the start of Moeen's seventh over, resulting in Imam's exit six short of his fifty. Babar guides the ball towards third man for a brace two deliveries later, before bringing new batsman Mohammad Hafeez on strike with a single off the fourth delivery. Hafeez starts off with a boundary down the ground, making his intention quite clear to the England attack. Eight runs and a wicket off the over.

FOUR ! Hafeez pulls behind square, with the ball beating two converging fielders near the long leg region. PAK 128/2

Single collected off each delivery of the over barring the penultimate one, in which Hafeez pulls the ball behind square on the leg side to collect his second boundary. Nine off the over.

Mohammad Hafeez needs to score 63 more runs to become the sixth player to complete 12,000 runs for Pakistan in international cricket.

Adil Rashid brought into the attack for the first time with the right-handers at the crease. The leg-spinner starts off on a tidy note, conceding four singles in his first over.

Tight over from Stokes, with just two runs coming off it, including a leg bye off the penultimate delivery. The current partnership, worth 23 at the end of the over, has steadied the ship for the Pakistanis.

105 all out from 21.4 overs on Friday, today they pass that score for the loss of only 1 wicket after 19 overs - such is the unpredictable and crazy world of Pakistan cricket. Pakistan need to be smart here though and realise that they are playing against an opponent who can quite easily reach a target of 350 or more and not go into their shells

DROPPED ! Hafeez skies the ball while looking to slog the ball down the ground, with Jason Roy putting down the chance at long off. Wasn't exactly an easy chance given the height of the ball plus the Sun (and Roy not putting on his shades with the conditions getting sunny), but every chance counts in a tournament as crucial as this. Six off the over, including two wides in the third delivery. Pakistan very much on track for a 300-plus total at the halfway mark in their innings.

Babar collects a double off the firt delivery of the over, guiding the ball towards the leg side. Single collected off each of the last three deliveries of the over.

FOUR ! Babar charges down the pitch and hammers the ball over long on for a boundary! 150 up for the Pakistanis! PAK 150/2

SIX ! This one goes even bigger, as Babar clears the wide long on fence for the first maximum of the day! Mid on has been pushed back for now. PAK 156/2

FOUR ! Babar rocks back and pulls the ball towards the midwicket fence for his second boundary of the over! He's one run away from his half-century now. PAK 160/2

Babar attacks Rashid from the outset of this over, collecting a four and a six, forcing Morgan to push mid on back close to the boundary. Three dots follow, before Babar collects a boundary off the last delivery, this time whacking the ball towards the midwicket fence. 14 off the over.

Fifty partnership up between Babar and Hafeez for the third wicket, the milestone being completed by a wide from Archer, called for height. The pair have consumed 44 deliveries in the partnership so far. PAK 161/2

One milestone follows the other. After the fifty partnership, Babar Azam completes his half-century , this being his 13th in ODIs! Brings up the milestone with a brace in the 28th over, this being a run-a-ball innings so far. PAK 164/2

Archer brought back into the attack in place of Stokes, England hoping to break the stand now. Archer concedes a wide in the fourth delivery to bring up the fifty stand for the third wicket. Babar then collects a brace in the penultimate delivery to complete his 13th ODI fifty. Five off the over.

This is Babar Azam's 22nd fifty-plus score in ODIs. No other Pakistan player has scored more than 15 since his ODI debut.

Single collected off each of the first two deliveries. Agile work by Bairstow at sweeper cover in the fourth delivery saves a couple of runs for the hosts. Single to Babar off the last delivery. Five off the over.

Babar collects a brace off the second delivery, tucking the ball towards the leg side. Cuts the ball through square in the opposite direction two deliveries later to collect another double. He then sets off for a quick single in the penultimate ball, making it to the non-striker's end on time just as the fielder at square leg pulls off an accurate throw. Hafeez collects a single at the end of the over to keep the strike. Six off the over.

Those dangerous words - Pakistan are looking in a strong position here. Words that always tempt fate and that can make you look foolish in the space of a few overs. The Men in Green looking set for 350 at Trent Bridge but England know that there is always the chance of a collapse when it comes to Pakistan. By the way, Babar Azam is one of those batsmen that you never get tired of watching - a class act.

SIX ! The ball sails straight over the umpire's head! Hafeez at his best! PAK 184/2

FOUR ! Hafeez follows that straight six with a four, guiding the ball toward the vacant midwicket fence! The Pakistani batting unit has finally come alive in this tournament. PAK 188/2

13 off the over, 10 of which are collected off successive balls with Hafeez collecting a six and a four off successive deliveries. The veteran batsman moves to 33 at the end of the over.

Mark Wood brought back by Morgan, with the partnership starting to look dangerous for the home side now. The pacer makes a loud appeal for lbw in the fourth delivery, which is turned down by umpire Erasmus, presumably due to the ball appearing to slide down the leg side. Seven off the over. Drinks taken at the end of this over.

OUT ! Woakes does his bit in the outfield once again, as Babar Azam departs after a well-made half-century, perishing while trying to boost the scoring rate. Miscues the ball towards wide long on, where Woakes holds on safely to the ball. PAK 199/3

Moeen brought back after the second drinks interval, with two batsmen flourishing at the centre at the moment. And he gets the breakthrough, with Woakes collecting the ball safely at long on to result in Babar's dismissal for 63. Hafeez collects a single off the last ball to bring up the team 200.

FOUR ! Pulled away behind square on the leg side, beating the diving fielder at long leg! PAK 204/3

3 - Moeen Ali has taken 3+ wickets in an ODI match for the first time since June 2018, taking four against Australia at Old Trafford. Timely. #CWC19 #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/xht6bgwDzC

FOUR ! Fine way for Mohammad Hafeez to bring up his half century , pushing the ball down the ground, collecting a boundary thanks to pure timing. He takes just 39 deliveries to get to the milestone! PAK 210/3

Hafeez pulls the ball behind square in the third delivery, beating the diving fielder at long leg to collect his fourth four. Takes a quick single next ball to bring the captain on strike. Sarfaraz gets off the mark with a single off the penultimate delivery. Hafeez brings up his half-century with a boundary off the last delivery.

FOUR ! Sarfaraz gets down on one knee, and sweeps over the man at short fine leg, the ball then racing away to the fence. First boundary for the Pakistan skipper. PAK 218/3

Eight runs off Moeen's penultimate over, including a boundary off the last delivery of the over, which happens to be Sarfaraz's first boundary of the day. Another 15 overs left in the innings.

"Very different pitch than the other day. Lot drier and harder. Batting paradise. Bowlers will struggle. Variations required. Win the toss, and you bat first," says Wasim Akram.

"A venue where bowlers have historically struggled to defend. Square's very short. If you're batting from the pavilion end, you'll look to hit down," says Kumar Sangakkara.

Two changes for Pakistan — Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali in place of Haris Sohail and Imad Wasim.

FOUR ! Fifty partnership up between the Pakistan openers ! Imam plays a stylish flick wide of mid on to bring up the milestone! Shouts of "Pakistan Zindabad!" doing the rounds at Trent Bridge right now. PAK 53/0

FOUR ! Fine way for Mohammad Hafeez to bring up his half century , pushing the ball down the ground, collecting a boundary thanks to pure timing. He takes just 39 deliveries to get to the milestone! PAK 210/3

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 6, England vs Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Preview: Hosts England take on 1992 champions Pakistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter at Trent Bridge on Monday. The Eoin Morgan-led side, who opened their account with a resounding win against South Africa on 30 May, may recall fast bowler Mark Wood against Pakistan.

The ground is renowned as a batsman's paradise, with England having twice set the world record for the highest score in a one-day international — 444 for three against Pakistan in 2016 and last year's 481 for six — on the very pitch that will be used for Monday's match at Trent Bridge.

But Pakistan's batsmen had anything but an easy ride in Nottingham as they succumbed to a bouncer barrage from the West Indies that saw them slump to 105 all out and a comprehensive defeat in their opening match of the World Cup on Friday.

England, who launched their quest to win the World Cup for the first time with a 104-run rout of South Africa at the Oval in which fast bowler Jofra Archer starred may now, in the light of Pakistan's problems against short-pitched bowling, unleash Wood in partnership with the Sussex speedster.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

With AFP inputs