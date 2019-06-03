Hosts England will look to maintain the winning momentum after defeating South Africa in their opener. Pakistan will aim to get back to winning ways after losing their previous match against the West Indies.

Since the last World Cup, Pakistan has been a middling team at best when judged on most parameters of 50-over cricket. Click here to read more .

"I think there's a good case for playing any of our bowlers. We'll have to adapt to anything the wicket throws up. If there is anything to exploit, hopefully we'll select the right team."

"All the teams will bowl short against us so we are practising, and we've done it before, so I think we need to move on and concentrate on the next game," Azhar Mahmood said in the pre-match press conference.

"Very different pitch than the other day. Lot drier and harder. Batting paradise. Bowlers will struggle. Variations required. Win the toss, and you bat first," says Wasim Akram.

"A venue where bowlers have historically struggled to defend. Square's very short. If you're batting from the pavilion end, you'll look to hit down," says Kumar Sangakkara.

Bangladesh proved too good for South Africa on Sunday as the 'Tigers' kicked off their campaign in style with a victory, posting a 330-run total that the Proteas fell short of by 21 runs in the end. Sandipan Banerjee writes on how the Bangladeshi batsmen came of age at the Oval. Read more here .

Blue skies, quite windy and the atmosphere building here at Trent Bridge. Both teams going through their practice routines - England playing a full-on game of football and Pakistan having some gentle fielding practice

"Looks like a very good wicket. Smaller ground than the Oval. One change: Mark Wood comes in place of Liam Plunkett. That's because we need the extra pace today," says England captain Eoin Morgan.

"We wanted to bowl first as well. Looks like a good batting pitch as well. I think it was a one-off problem, and I don't think about that. Hopefully we'll do well against England. We're not thinking about the losing streak," says Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Two changes for Pakistan — Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali in place of Haris Sohail and Imad Wasim.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 6 England vs Pakistan Live Updates: England started the tournament on a winning note and they would look to maintain the good form against Pakistan.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 6, England vs Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Preview: Hosts England take on 1992 champions Pakistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter at Trent Bridge on Monday. The Eoin Morgan-led side, who opened their account with a resounding win against South Africa on 30 May, may recall fast bowler Mark Wood against Pakistan.

The ground is renowned as a batsman's paradise, with England having twice set the world record for the highest score in a one-day international — 444 for three against Pakistan in 2016 and last year's 481 for six — on the very pitch that will be used for Monday's match at Trent Bridge.

But Pakistan's batsmen had anything but an easy ride in Nottingham as they succumbed to a bouncer barrage from the West Indies that saw them slump to 105 all out and a comprehensive defeat in their opening match of the World Cup on Friday.

England, who launched their quest to win the World Cup for the first time with a 104-run rout of South Africa at the Oval in which fast bowler Jofra Archer starred may now, in the light of Pakistan's problems against short-pitched bowling, unleash Wood in partnership with the Sussex speedster.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

