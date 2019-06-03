First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 4 Jun 01, 2019
AFG vs AUS
Australia beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 5 Jun 02, 2019
SA vs BAN
Bangladesh beat South Africa by 21 runs
ICC CWC Jun 03, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
ICC CWC Jun 04, 2019
AFG vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

England vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: England opt to field; Shoaib Malik returns for Pakistan

Date: Monday, 03 June, 2019 14:43 IST Match Status: Yet to Start

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

0/0
Overs
0.0
R/R
0
Fours
0
Sixes
0
Extras
0
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Bowling 0 M R W

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Head to Head in ODIs:

    Overall : Eng(53), Pak(31)
    World Cup: Eng(4), Pak(4)
    Since 2015: Eng(11), Pak(3)

    Full Scorecard

  • England XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. 

    One change for England: Mark Wood comes in place of Liam Plunkett. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Pakistan XI: Imam ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c,wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir. 

    Two changes for Pakistan — Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali in place of Haris Sohail and Imad Wasim. 

    Full Scorecard

  • "We wanted to bowl first as well. Looks like a good batting pitch as well. I think it was a one-off problem, and I don't think about that. Hopefully we'll do well against England. We're not thinking about the losing streak," says Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. 

    Full Scorecard

  • "Looks like a very good wicket. Smaller ground than the Oval. One change: Mark Wood comes in place of Liam Plunkett. That's because we need the extra pace today," says England captain Eoin Morgan. 

    Full Scorecard

  • TOSS: England captain Eoin Morgan wins the toss, and opts to BOWL first

    Full Scorecard
  • Saj Sadiq, Freelance cricket writer at Trent Bridge

    Blue skies, quite windy and the atmosphere building here at Trent Bridge. Both teams going through their practice routines - England playing a full-on game of football and Pakistan having some gentle fielding practice

    Full Scorecard

  • Bangladesh proved too good for South Africa on Sunday as the 'Tigers' kicked off their campaign in style with a victory, posting a 330-run total that the Proteas fell short of by 21 runs in the end. Sandipan Banerjee writes on how the Bangladeshi batsmen came of age at the Oval. Read more here

    Full Scorecard

  • PITCH REPORT

    "A venue where bowlers have historically struggled to defend. Square's very short. If you're batting from the pavilion end, you'll look to hit down," says Kumar Sangakkara.

    "Very different pitch than the other day. Lot drier and harder. Batting paradise. Bowlers will struggle. Variations required. Win the toss, and you bat first," says Wasim Akram. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Bouncer tactics don't bother Pakistan's bowling coach Azhar Mahmood

    "All the teams will bowl short against us so we are practising, and we've done it before, so I think we need to move on and concentrate on the next game," Azhar Mahmood said in the pre-match press conference. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Inside the dressing room

    Full Scorecard

  • Training hard

    Full Scorecard

  • England captain Eoin Morgan in the press conference

    "I think there's a good case for playing any of our bowlers. We'll have to adapt to anything the wicket throws up. If there is anything to exploit, hopefully we'll select the right team."

    Full Scorecard

  • The England players arrive at the stadium. 

    Full Scorecard

  • England may change a winning World Cup side by recalling fast bowler Mark Wood when they face Pakistan at Trent Bridge. 

    Read the match preview here

    Full Scorecard

  • Unpredictable Pakistan can recover from slump, but possibility is beyond margins of reasonable expectation

    Since the last World Cup, Pakistan has been a middling team at best when judged on most parameters of 50-over cricket. Click here to read more.

    Full Scorecard

  • Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup match between England and Pakistan at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. 

    Hosts England will look to maintain the winning momentum after defeating South Africa in their opener. Pakistan will aim to get back to winning ways after losing their previous match against the West Indies.

    Stay tuned for all the live updates from the match. 

    Full Scorecard

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 6 England vs Pakistan Live Updates: England started the tournament on a winning note and they would look to maintain the good form against Pakistan.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 6, England vs Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Preview: Hosts England take on 1992 champions Pakistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter at Trent Bridge on Monday. The Eoin Morgan-led side, who opened their account with a resounding win against South Africa on 30 May, may recall fast bowler Mark Wood against Pakistan.

The ground is renowned as a batsman's paradise, with England having twice set the world record for the highest score in a one-day international — 444 for three against Pakistan in 2016 and last year's 481 for six — on the very pitch that will be used for Monday's match at Trent Bridge.

But Pakistan's batsmen had anything but an easy ride in Nottingham as they succumbed to a bouncer barrage from the West Indies that saw them slump to 105 all out and a comprehensive defeat in their opening match of the World Cup on Friday.

England, who launched their quest to win the World Cup for the first time with a 104-run rout of South Africa at the Oval in which fast bowler Jofra Archer starred may now, in the light of Pakistan's problems against short-pitched bowling, unleash Wood in partnership with the Sussex speedster.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen AliJofra ArcherJonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom CurranLiam DawsonLiam PlunkettAdil RashidJoe RootJason RoyBen StokesJames VinceChris WoakesMark Wood.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-HaqFakhar ZamanBabar AzamMohammad HafeezShoaib MalikSarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad WasimShadab KhanHasan AliMohammad AmirWahab RiazHaris SohailAsif AliShaheen AfridiMohammad Hasnain

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2019

Tags : #Cricket World Cup 2019 #England #England cricket team #England vs Pakistan #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan #Live Coverage #Pakistan #Pakistan Cricket Team #World Cup 2019 #World Cup 2019 England #World Cup 2019 Pakistan

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2
England 1 1 0 0 2
Australia 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2
India 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 2 0 2 0 0
Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0
Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all