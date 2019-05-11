First Cricket
England vs Pakistan, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Southampton

Follow ball-by-ball commentary and full scorecard of the 2nd one-day international between England and Pakistan at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

FirstCricket Staff, May 11, 2019 15:37:01 IST

40/0
Overs
7.2
R/R
5.56
Fours
4
Sixes
1
Extras
2
Jason Roy Batting 17 27 0 1
Jonny Bairstow Batting 21 17 4 0
Faheem Ashraf 3.2 0 12 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss: England left out rising star Jofra Archer as they made changes for the second one-day international against Pakistan at Southampton on Saturday.

England captain Eoin Morgan and Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. AFP

England captain Eoin Morgan and Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. AFP

Team officials had always planned that this five-match series would act as a final audition for places in tournament hosts England's 15-man squad for the World Cup, which starts later this month.

To that end, they made three changes to their side following Wednesday's rain-affected no-result which saw just 19 overs bowled at The Oval.

Left-arm quick David Willey came in for Archer, fit-again opener Jason Roy returned in place of James Vince -- left out on his Hampshire home ground -- and Moeen Ali was recalled in place of fellow spinner Joe Denly for this day game.

Meanwhile left-arm quick Mohammad Amir, left out of his country's provisional World Cup squad but named in the side that played at The Oval, was reportedly suffering from a viral infection with his place taken by spinner Yasir Shah.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bowl first on Saturday.

Teams

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wkt), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Tim Robinson (ENG)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: May 11, 2019 15:37:01 IST

