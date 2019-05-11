Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Toss: England left out rising star Jofra Archer as they made changes for the second one-day international against Pakistan at Southampton on Saturday.
England captain Eoin Morgan and Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. AFP
Team officials had always planned that this five-match series would act as a final audition for places in tournament hosts England's 15-man squad for the World Cup, which starts later this month.
To that end, they made three changes to their side following Wednesday's rain-affected no-result which saw just 19 overs bowled at The Oval.
Left-arm quick David Willey came in for Archer, fit-again opener Jason Roy returned in place of James Vince -- left out on his Hampshire home ground -- and Moeen Ali was recalled in place of fellow spinner Joe Denly for this day game.
Meanwhile left-arm quick Mohammad Amir, left out of his country's provisional World Cup squad but named in the side that played at The Oval, was reportedly suffering from a viral infection with his place taken by spinner Yasir Shah.
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bowl first on Saturday.
Teams
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wkt), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Teams
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wkt), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Tim Robinson (ENG)
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)
Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
May 11, 2019 15:37:01 IST
