First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Qualifier 2 May 25, 2018
HYD Vs KOL
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs
IPL | Eliminator May 23, 2018
KOL Vs RAJ
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 25 runs
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
INDW vs MALW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
BANW vs SLW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England vs Pakistan, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 4 at Lord's

Catch the LIVE score and updates from Day 4 of first Test between England and Pakistan at Lord's cricket ground.

FirstCricket Staff, May 27, 2018

184/10
Overs
58.2
R/R
3.16
Fours
29
Sixes
1
Extras
9
363/9
Overs
114.3
R/R
3.18
Fours
47
Sixes
1
Extras
16
242/10
Overs
82.1
R/R
2.95
Fours
27
Sixes
0
Extras
15
10/0
Overs
1.2
R/R
8.33
Fours
2
Sixes
0
Extras
2
Azhar Ali Batting 4 6 1 0
Imam-ul-Haq Batting 4 2 1 0
James Anderson 1 0 4 0
Stuart Broad 0.2 0 4 0

Day 3 report: Jos Buttler and Dom Bess shared a spirited century stand to save England from a humiliating innings defeat by Pakistan in the first Test at Lord’s on Saturday.

The pair came together with the hosts reeling at 110 for six, 69 runs behind the touring side and heading for their first loss in a May Test at the home of cricket inside three days.

England captain Joe Root (L) and Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed pose with the trophy ahead of the 1st Test at Lord's. AP

England captain Joe Root (L) and Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed pose with the trophy ahead of the 1st Test at Lord's. AP

Buttler, recalled to the side, and debutant Bess calmly added 125 in the evening sunshine to take England to 235 for six and a narrow lead of 56 runs.

“We wanted to scrap hard and try and get ourselves back in the game,” Buttler said.

“With Dom Bess, it was like Joe Root walked back out, with his back foot punches and cover drives. He’s got a great character and he really showed that.”

Pakistan, however, should still complete a deserved victory on Sunday.

They added 13 runs to their overnight 350 for eight to extend their lead to 179 and quickly started running through England’s brittle batting line-up.

Alastair Cook, who top-scored with 70 in the first innings, was trapped lbw by Mohammad Abbas for one and Mark Stoneman, under severe pressure for his place in the team, made a scratchy nine before he was bowled by leg-spinner Shadab Khan before England limped to lunch at 37 for two.

Captain Joe Root batted patiently, content to defend and take advantage of the rare loose balls served up by a disciplined Pakistan attack.

He reached his 50 before Mohammad Amir took centre stage with two wickets in one over.

Brilliant Delivery 

Pakistan’s left-arm seamer found the edge of Dawid Malan’s bat to dismiss him for 12 and two balls later Amir produced a brilliant inswinging delivery to bowl Jonny Bairstow and leave England in deep trouble at 91 for four.

Ben Stokes clipped his first ball through square leg for four and followed up with another crisp boundary but, on nine, he tried to hit Shadab through the leg-side and was well caught at short mid-wicket.

The packed crowd was stunned into silence as Buttler walked out to the middle and Root was next to go, snared lbw by Abbas for 68 and failing to get the decision overturned on review.

It was the 10th time in a row that Root has failed to convert a Test fifty into a century and his dismissal ended England’s realistic hopes of winning the match.

Buttler and Bess clung on till tea, however, and played sensibly in the final session.

Buttler struck five fours in reaching his half-century and 20-year-old off-spinner Bess, who failed to take a wicket, showed great maturity in a supporting role.

He played some polished attacking strokes and his fifty was greeted by warm applause from the packed crowd as he raised his bat to all corners of the ground.

It was probably too little too late for England, who were desperate to make a strong start to the two-Test series following their heavy Ashes defeat in Australia and a rare loss to New Zealand.

But at least Buttler, who finished on 66 not out, and Bess (55 not out) justified their selections and gave their team a bit of confidence ahead of a potentially even more difficult five-Test series against top-ranked India.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: May 27, 2018

Tags : #1st Test England Vs Pakistan #Dawid Malan #Dom Bess #England Cricket Team #England Vs Pakistan #Joe Root #Jonny Bairstow #Jos Buttler #LIVE Cricket Score England Vs Pakistan #Lord's Cricket Ground #Mohammed Amir #Pakistan Cricket Team

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all