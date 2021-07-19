Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England vs Pakistan: Jos Buttler top-scores with 59 as hosts win to level three-match T20I series

  • Agence France-Presse
  • July 19th, 2021
  • 1:01:04 IST

Leeds: England beat Pakistan by 45 runs in the second Twenty20 international at Headingley on Sunday as the hosts levelled a three-match series at 1-1.

Jos Buttler, returning to the side as captain in place of the rested Eoin Morgan, top-scored with 59 in England's 200.

Player of the match Moeen Ali made a useful 36 and also took 2-32 with his off-spin.

Jos Buttler celebrates after scoring a half-century. AP

Pakistan were well-placed at 71-1 in the ninth over before losing five wickets for 34 runs in an eventual total of 155-9.

The series concludes at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Brief scores

England 200, 20 overs (J Buttler 59; Mohammad Hasnain 3-51)

Pakistan 155-9, 20 overs (S Mahmood 3-33)

Result: England won by 45 runs

Series: Three-match series level at 1-1

