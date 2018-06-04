First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and BAN in India | 1st T20I Jun 03, 2018
AFG Vs BAN
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 45 runs
PAK in ENG | 2nd Test Jun 01, 2018
ENG Vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs
Women's Asia Cup T20 Jun 06, 2018
PAKW vs SLW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Women's Asia Cup T20 Jun 06, 2018
MALW vs THAW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England vs Pakistan: Jos Buttler says he belongs in Test cricket after justifying Ed Smith's selection call

Jos Buttler believes he belongs in Test cricket after justifying the faith of new national selector Ed Smith during England's drawn series with Pakistan.

AFP, June 04, 2018

Leeds: Jos Buttler believes he belongs in Test cricket after justifying the faith of new national selector Ed Smith during England's drawn series with Pakistan.

Buttler's blistering 80 not out was central to England's innings and 55-run win over Pakistan inside three days at Headingley on Sunday that saw them end a two-match series all square at 1-1.

Having played himself in, Buttler accelerated in style on Sunday during an innings where he faced 101 balls in total, including 11 fours and two sixes.

Buttler was just five runs shy of equalling his Test-best score of 85, made on debut against India at Southampton in 2014, when last man James Anderson was dismissed.

England's Jos Buttler in action against Pakistan during day two of the second Test. Reuters

England's Jos Buttler in action against Pakistan during day two of the second Test. Reuters

Smith raised eyebrows by recalling talented ball-striker Buttler, who prior to the Pakistan series had last played Test cricket some 18 months ago, purely on the basis of his form in the Twenty20 IPL.

The 27-year-old Buttler hit five successive fifties for the Rajasthan Royals, culminating with two unbeaten 90s.

There were doubts though as to whether the white-ball form of Buttler, who has made 170 appearances in international limited overs cricket, would carry over into the Test-match arena.

But Buttler, given the freedom to attack as a specialist number seven, made 67 in England's nine-wicket defeat by Pakistan in the first Test at Lord's before starring in Leeds.

"There were lots of unknowns coming into this series so it’s especially pleasing to have put in some decent performances and especially here to be part of a winning side," Buttler said.

Buttler's 20-match Test career has often been overshadowed by the question of whether he should keep wicket -- Jonny Bairstow is now England's red-ball gloveman -- as he does in one-day cricket.

But asked if he had proven to himself he could succeed as a Test batsman, Buttler replied: "I think so.

"Over the last couple of years I've had some great experiences all round the world in different competitions," added the batsman, who has also played in Australian cricket's Twenty20 'Big Bash'.

"That's really helped. Coming into the series with someone (Smith) putting so much faith in me as a real wildcard pick gave me a hell of a lot of confidence, For someone to say 'I’m backing you, you're good enough’.

"I arrived confident having had a great few weeks in India, so I felt in a really good place and wanted to continue that and wanted to play the situations in front of me."

Buttler though could find himself in trouble with the International Cricket Council after television cameras highlighted the words "fuck it" written on the top of his bat handle.

All such "personal messages" have to be approved by the ICC -- something highly unlikely to have happened in Buttler's case -- before they can be displayed by a player.

Now it will be up to former New Zealand captain Jeff Crowe, the match referee at Headingley, to decide whether Buttler should face action for a breach of the ICC's clothing and equipment rules.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Ed Smith #England #England Vs Pakistan #England Vs Pakistan 2018 #Jos Buttler #Pakistan #Rajasthan Royals #Test Cricket

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all