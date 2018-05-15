First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 48 May 14, 2018
PUN Vs BLR
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets
IPL | Match 47 May 13, 2018
MUM Vs RAJ
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets
BANW in SA May 17, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 19, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England vs Pakistan: Jos Buttler named in 12-man squad for first Test at Lord's; James Vince dropped

Jos Buttler, widely regarded as one of the most talented English batsmen of his generation, last played Test cricket when he batted down the order.

AFP, May 15, 2018

London: England recalled batsman Jos Buttler in a 12-man squad announced Tuesday for the first Test against Pakistan at Lord's on 24 May.

In the first England squad since former Test batsman Ed Smith took over as national selector, Somerset off-spinner Dom Bess was given a first call-up.

England's Jos Buttler plays a shot on the second day of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on December 9, 2016. ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE----- / AFP PHOTO / Punit PARANJPE / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE----- / GETTYOUT

File image of Jos Buttler. AFP

But, after England's tour series losses in Australia and New Zealand, top-order batsman James Vince was dropped after a run of low scores at Test level despite the Hampshire batsman making an unbeaten 201 against Somerset on Monday.

Buttler, widely regarded as one of the most talented English batsmen of his generation, last played Test cricket when he batted down the order.

The 27-year-old has had a frustrating 18-match career in Test cricket, with his last appearance in the format against India at Chennai in December 2016.

Having made an impact at international level as a wicket-keeper/batsman, Buttler has been selected for the first of a two-Test series against Pakistan purely as a batsman.

Jonny Bairstow, who succeeded Buttler as England's Test keeper, has retained his place behind the stumps having become a mainstay of skipper Joe Root's side with both bat and gloves.

Buttler is currently playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, where his last three scores have been 95, 94 and 81.

'Outstanding talent'

But he has not played first-class cricket for Lancashire, his English county, since the end of last season.

"Jos Buttler is an outstanding talent, who is already a central part of England's white ball teams," said Smith in an England and Wales Cricket Board statement.

"The selection panel feels that this is the perfect moment to reintroduce Jos to Test cricket, where he has already enjoyed some success, including a stint playing as a specialist batsman at number seven.

"Jos is playing with great confidence and flair, and he will bring unique qualities to the Test team."

Bess, 20, has played just 16 first-class matches, having made his debut for Somerset against Pakistan at Taunton in 2016.

But he starred for MCC in the Champion County match against Essex in March where he took eight wickets in the match and scored a century in a victory over the county Champions in Barbados.

An injury to Somerset team-mate Jack Leach has paved the way for Bess's inclusion as the lone specialist spinner in a squad after England decided against recalling Moeen Ali.

"Dom Bess has made an excellent start to his first-class career," said Smith.

"With Jack Leach missing out due to injury, the selection panel wanted to invest opportunity in a young spin bowler.

"Dom's strong form, character and all-round abilities presented a compelling case for selection."

England 12-man squad to play Pakistan in the first Test at Lord's, 24-28 May:

Joe Root (Yorkshire, capt), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire, wkt), Dom Bess (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Alastair Cook (Essex), Dawid Malan (Middlesex),Ben Stokes (Durham), Mark Stoneman (Surrey), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham)

Updated Date: May 15, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Dom Bess #England National Cricket Team #England Vs Pakistan #England Vs Pakistan 2018 #Indian Premier League #IPL 2018 #James Vince #Jos Buttler #Pakistan National Cricket Team #Rajasthan Royals #Test Cricket

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 12 9 3 0 18
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Kolkata
 12 6 6 0 12
4
Rajasthan
 12 6 6 0 12
5
Punjab
 12 6 6 0 12
6
Mumbai
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Bangalore
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Delhi
 12 3 9 0 6

Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all