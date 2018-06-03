First Cricket
England vs Pakistan: Joe Root and Co decimate visitors to notch up innings win inside three days at Headingley, level series

England thrashed Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs to win the second Test at Headingley on Sunday.

AFP, June 03, 2018

Leeds: England thrashed Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs to win the second Test at Headingley on Sunday.

Victory, completed inside three days, saw England level the two-match series at 1-1 after Pakistan won the first Test at Lord's by nine wickets.

Stuart Broad played a central role in restricting Pakistan to low scores with match figures of 6/66. Reuters

It was also England's first victory in a Test match since they beat the West Indies at Lord's in September, with the side having endured a winless run of six defeats in eight Tests coming into this fixture.

By sharing the spoils in this short campaign, England avoided a third successive series defeat after reverses in Australia and New Zealand.

Jos Buttler's blistering 80 not out on Sunday saw England to a total of 363 and a commanding first-innings lead of 189.

Pakistan then collapsed to 134, losing their last seven wickets for just 50 runs. Stuart Broad took three for 28 and off-spinner Dominic Bess grabbed his first wickets at Test level in a return of three for 33.

The match ended when England captain Joe Root, on his Yorkshire home ground, held a sharp slip catch to dismiss last man Mohammad Abbas off the bowling of Broad.

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2018

