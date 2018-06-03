England vs Pakistan: Joe Root and Co decimate visitors to notch up innings win inside three days at Headingley, level series
England thrashed Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs to win the second Test at Headingley on Sunday.
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Hyderabad
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|2
|
Chennai
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|3
|
Kolkata
|14
|8
|6
|0
|16
|4
|
Rajasthan
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|5
|
Mumbai
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|6
|
Bangalore
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|7
|
Punjab
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|8
|
Delhi
|14
|5
|9
|0
|10
Leeds: England thrashed Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs to win the second Test at Headingley on Sunday.
Victory, completed inside three days, saw England level the two-match series at 1-1 after Pakistan won the first Test at Lord's by nine wickets.
Stuart Broad played a central role in restricting Pakistan to low scores with match figures of 6/66. Reuters
It was also England's first victory in a Test match since they beat the West Indies at Lord's in September, with the side having endured a winless run of six defeats in eight Tests coming into this fixture.
By sharing the spoils in this short campaign, England avoided a third successive series defeat after reverses in Australia and New Zealand.
Jos Buttler's blistering 80 not out on Sunday saw England to a total of 363 and a commanding first-innings lead of 189.
Pakistan then collapsed to 134, losing their last seven wickets for just 50 runs. Stuart Broad took three for 28 and off-spinner Dominic Bess grabbed his first wickets at Test level in a return of three for 33.
The match ended when England captain Joe Root, on his Yorkshire home ground, held a sharp slip catch to dismiss last man Mohammad Abbas off the bowling of Broad.
Updated Date:
Jun 03, 2018
Also See
Highlights, England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Headingley, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by an innings and 35 runs
England vs Pakistan: Mohammad Amir looks to script ' best memory of life’ at Headingley as visitors eye series win in 2nd Test
England vs Pakistan: Joe Root and Co end Day 1 at Headingley on solid note after bowling visitors out for 174