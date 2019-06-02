First Cricket
England vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Tomorrow June 3 Match: Schedule, Time, Venue

Here's all you need to know about the LIVE coverage of England vs Pakistan match

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 02, 2019 13:55:28 IST

Hosts England take on 1992 champions Pakistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter at Trent Bridge on Monday. The Eoin Morgan-led side, who opened their account with a resounding win against South Africa on 30 May, may recall fast bowler Mark Wood against Pakistan.

The ground is renowned as a batsman's paradise, with England having twice set the world record for the highest score in a one-day international — 444 for three against Pakistan in 2016 and last year's 481 for six — on the very pitch that will be used for Monday's match at Trent Bridge.

But Pakistan's batsmen had anything but an easy ride in Nottingham as they succumbed to a bouncer barrage from the West Indies that saw them slump to 105 all out and a comprehensive defeat in their opening match of the World Cup on Friday.

England, who launched their quest to win the World Cup for the first time with a 104-run rout of South Africa at the Oval in which fast bowler Jofra Archer starred may now, in the light of Pakistan's problems against short-pitched bowling, unleash Wood in partnership with the Sussex speedster.

Here's everything you need to know about the England versus Pakistan match:

When will the England vs Pakistan match take place?

The match between England and Pakistan will take place on 3 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The England vs Pakistan fixture will be played in Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

What time does the match begin?

The England vs Pakistan match will begin at 3 pm IST, with toss to take place at 2:30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Champions League final?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in both Standard as well as HD format, as well as Hotstar.com. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen AliJofra ArcherJonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom CurranLiam DawsonLiam PlunkettAdil RashidJoe RootJason RoyBen StokesJames VinceChris WoakesMark Wood.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-HaqFakhar ZamanBabar AzamMohammad HafeezShoaib MalikSarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad WasimShadab KhanHasan AliMohammad AmirWahab RiazHaris SohailAsif AliShaheen AfridiMohammad Hasnain

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2019 13:57:13 IST

