England vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Pivot around which team revolves', Twitter reacts to Joe Root hitting tournament's first ton

Here's how Twitter reacted to Joe Root's ton against Pakistan, the first of the 2019 World Cup

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 03, 2019 22:53:52 IST

England's Joe Root scored the first hundred of the World Cup, against Pakistan at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Chasing 349, Root had to arrive early in just the 3rd over and steady the ship, at first with Jonny Bairstow and then with Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler.

The England batsman paced his innings really well which was interlaced with 10 fours and one six. He added 130 runs with Buttler before slicing one straight to backward point off Shadab Khan.

Earlier, Mohammad Hafeez headlined a return to form for Pakistan's batsmen at World Cup, making 84 off 62 balls in the team's 348-8 against ragged England on the world-record batting strip at Trent Bridge.

Pakistan bounced back from being dismissed for 105 in its heavy opening loss to West Indies by setting a competitive target for England, who were uncharacteristically sloppy in the field — except for Chris Woakes, who took three fine catches in the deep.

Everyone in Pakistan's top order got good starts, with Hafeez, Babar Azam (63) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (55) going on to score half-centuries. Hafeez was on course to post the first century of the tournament in its sixth match, only to hole out to Woakes at long-off off Mark Wood (2-53).

Here's how Twitter reacted to Root's ton, the first of the 2019 World Cup:

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2019 22:55:15 IST

