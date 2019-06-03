First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 5 Jun 02, 2019
SA vs BAN
Bangladesh beat South Africa by 21 runs
JER in GGY | 2nd T20I Jun 01, 2019
GGY vs JER
Jersey beat Guernsey by 41 runs
ICC CWC Jun 04, 2019
AFG vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 05, 2019
SA vs IND
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Pakistan cricket's unpredictability at it's best', Twitter reacts to Sarfraz Ahmed and Co's thrilling win

Pakistan defeated tournament favourites England by 14 runs at Trent Bridge, here's how Twitter reacted to the victory of Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 03, 2019 23:52:21 IST

Pakistan has beaten England by 14 runs in a thriller at the Cricket World Cup.

Set 349 to win, England got centuries from Joe Root (107) and Jos Buttler (103) but couldn't complete what would have been a record run chase at a World Cup, and finished on 334-9.

Pakistan made 348-8, its second-highest score at a World Cup. That came after the team made its second-lowest total at the tournament of 105 in a shambolic opening loss to West Indies.

Pakistan ended an 11-match losing streak in completed ODIs.

Top-ranked England also has one win and one defeat, having beaten South Africa on the first day of the World Cup.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Pakistan's stunning win over tournament favourites England.

With AP inputs

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2019 23:52:21 IST

Tags : Babar Azam, Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Amir, Mohammed Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Trent Bridge, Twitter Reactions, World Cup 2019 England, World Cup 2019 Pakistan

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2
Australia 1 1 0 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2
India 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 2 0 2 0 0
Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all