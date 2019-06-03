England vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Pakistan cricket's unpredictability at it's best', Twitter reacts to Sarfraz Ahmed and Co's thrilling win
Pakistan defeated tournament favourites England by 14 runs at Trent Bridge, here's how Twitter reacted to the victory of Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|West Indies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bangladesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Pakistan has beaten England by 14 runs in a thriller at the Cricket World Cup.
Set 349 to win, England got centuries from Joe Root (107) and Jos Buttler (103) but couldn't complete what would have been a record run chase at a World Cup, and finished on 334-9.
Pakistan made 348-8, its second-highest score at a World Cup. That came after the team made its second-lowest total at the tournament of 105 in a shambolic opening loss to West Indies.
Pakistan ended an 11-match losing streak in completed ODIs.
Top-ranked England also has one win and one defeat, having beaten South Africa on the first day of the World Cup.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Pakistan's stunning win over tournament favourites England.
With AP inputs
Updated Date:
Jun 03, 2019 23:52:21 IST
