Pakistan has beaten England by 14 runs in a thriller at the Cricket World Cup.

Set 349 to win, England got centuries from Joe Root (107) and Jos Buttler (103) but couldn't complete what would have been a record run chase at a World Cup, and finished on 334-9.

Pakistan made 348-8, its second-highest score at a World Cup. That came after the team made its second-lowest total at the tournament of 105 in a shambolic opening loss to West Indies.

Pakistan ended an 11-match losing streak in completed ODIs.

Top-ranked England also has one win and one defeat, having beaten South Africa on the first day of the World Cup.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Pakistan's stunning win over tournament favourites England.

Now THATS what you call a Birthday present. What a win!!! Well done Pakistan, that just made my day! #BestBirthdayEver #ENGvPak #PakistanWin #CWC19Nottingham — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 3, 2019

#Phainta completed.

What a performance. Few weaknesses to be addressed and we are on track. Very well done boys.#ENGvPAK #CWC19 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 3, 2019

Volatility at it's best. Pakistan cricket 's unpredictability at it's best. Completely down one match, and on top the next. Great win today for Pakistan, and an exciting match in this World cup finally. Well done #ENGvPAK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 3, 2019

Congratulations to Pakistan on a wonderful victory. After 11 successive ODI defeats , a top performance today against a strong England side. Well done ! #ENGvPAK — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 3, 2019

Good bounce back from, Pakistan #CWC19 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) June 3, 2019

Pakistan cricket is only reason atheism hasn't taken over the world. — Ahmer Naqvi (@karachikhatmal) June 3, 2019

World Cup favourites eh? England hadn’t lost a game while chasing at home since September 2015, Pakistan cricket rises from the ashes!! — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) June 3, 2019

You lose 11 games in a row. Then you are out for 105 against a team that hasn't won a series for four years. Then you rack up 348 against the world's best team and beat them in their den. Pakistan's cricket is a slap in the face of logic. #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 3, 2019

With AP inputs

