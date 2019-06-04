Pakistan stunned tournament favourites and hosts England in a high-scoring encounter on Monday. Batting first in Nottingham, Pakistan raked up a mammoth 348/8 from their 50 overs, aided by half-centuries from Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed.

England, led by tons from Joe Root and Jos Buttler, chased gamely, but the target proved beyond their reach. Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz went for 82 runs but accounted for three England wickets, while Mohammad Amir and leg-spinner Shadab Khan picked two wickets apiece.

Let's look at some of the statistical highlights from the match:

#This was Pakistan's first victory in ODIs in their last 13 ODIs. Their last ODI win was against South Africa in Johannesburg earlier this year. They lost 11 ODIs between two wins — their longest such streak in ODIs.

#This was the first defeat for England while chasing at home after winning 16 such consecutive ODIs. The last they lost a home ODI while chasing was against Australia at Lord's in September, 2015.

#England become the first team in ICC Cricket World Cup history to lose a match after their two batsmen (Root and Buttler) scored centuries. 15 previous instances when two batsmen have scored centuries in the same innings have resulted in a win for that team. This was also the first time when two England batsmen scored a century in the same ICC Cricket World Cup match.

#This was the sixth consecutive ODI in which England scored 300-plus runs which is the joint longest such streak in ODIs alongside Australia (2007).

#Pakistan amassed 348/8 from their 50 overs which is now their second highest total in ICC Cricket World Cup. Their highest is 349 which came against Zimbabwe at Kingston in 2007.

#Joe Root has now scored six centuries for England while chasing in ODIs which is the joint most alongside Jason Roy and Marcus Trescothick. He is now the second England batsman to score more than one century in ICC Cricket World Cup after Kevin Pietersen.

#England's total of 334/9 is now the second highest while chasing in ICC Cricket World Cup. The highest is 338/8 which made by them against India at Bangalore in 2011. Their total is now the highest total resulted in a defeat in ICC Cricket World Cup. The previous highest for the same was 327/8, also made by England against Ireland at Bangalore in 2011 while batting first.

#Jos Buttler has now scored nine tons across formats which is the second most for an England keeper. His century in 75 balls against Pakistan is now the fastest by an England batsman in an ICC Cricket World Cup match. The previous fastest was scored by Kevin Pietersen off 90 balls in 2007 against Windies.

#Chris Woakes took four catches against Pakistan in Nottingham which is now the joint-most by a fielder in an ICC Cricket World Cup match alongside Mohammad Kaif, Soumya Sarkar and Umar Akmal. He is also the first fielder from England to take four catches in an ODI match.

