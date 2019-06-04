England vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Hasan Ali praises coach Mickey Arthur for revival of team and ending losing streak
Hasan Ali said Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur's ongoing faith in the side was behind a stunning reversal of fortune that saw them end a long losing streak with a superb World Cup win over England.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|West Indies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bangladesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Nottingham: Hasan Ali said Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur's ongoing faith in the side was behind a stunning reversal of fortune that saw them end a long losing streak with a superb World Cup win over England.
File image of Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur. Reuters
Pakistan had lost their last 11 completed one-day internationals, including a recent 4-0 series defeat by World Cup hosts and favourites England that preceded a woeful collapse to 105 all out in their tournament opener against the West Indies at Trent Bridge on Friday.
But on Monday they piled up 348 for eight and then held their nerve in the field despite England hundreds from Joe Root and Jos Buttler.
"We were very disappointed we lost 11 games in a row but one thing is very important, we believed in ourselves," said paceman Hasan who, amid a run-fest, bowled 10 overs for 66.
"We needed just a little bit of kick and then we will click. We got that kick. We needed the win because we are playing at the World Cup. The World Cup is a different game, you have a lot of pressure.
"But one thing is very important, which is our coach is always backing us. That moment turned us as everyone was confident."
There was a large contingent of Pakistan fans at Nottinghamshire's headquarters on Monday and grateful paceman Hasan said: "We feel like we are playing at home."
"Since I came here in 2016 to this 2019 World Cup, it feels like our home because there is a lot of Pakistani community who always come and support us," he added.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
Updated Date:
Jun 04, 2019 08:47:53 IST
Also See
England vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Pivot around which team revolves', Twitter reacts to Joe Root hitting tournament's first ton
England vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Pakistan cricket's unpredictability at it's best', Twitter reacts to Sarfraz Ahmed and Co's thrilling win
England vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Joe Root urges team not to panic after 14-run defeat