England vs Pakistan: Hosts include seamer Ollie Robinson in squad for second Test

Ollie Robinson will join the England squad ahead of next week's second Test against Pakistan at Southampton, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Saturday.
The uncapped fast bowler was due to play for Sussex in their Bob Willis Trophy match against Kent at Canterbury but has been withdrawn from that fixture.
He will now join up with the Test squad in their bio-secure 'bubble' at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl headquarters on Monday.
Robinson was a member of the England squad at the start of the West Indies series last month, a campaign England won 2-1, and took eight wickets against Hampshire in the first round of county action.
The first Test between England and Pakistan is currently in progress at Old Trafford.
Pakistan will start Saturday's fourth day on 137-8 in their second innings, a lead of 244 runs.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Buttler dropped two catches and missed a stumping during Pakistan's first innings in the Test in Manchester. Two of those misses cost the hosts dearly as Shan Masood, who was on 45, went on to score 156, helping the visitors put up 326.
England's Test series against Pakistan will be just as congested as the West Indies one: Three tests in 21 days, not much time for a breather, keeping the players mentally fresh will be crucial for both sides.
Vaughan, who featured in 82 Tests and 86 ODIs for England, said Pakistan have quality batsmen who are capable of challenging the English bowlers.