Toss: England left out rising star Jofra Archer as they made changes for the second one-day international against Pakistan at Southampton on Saturday.

Team officials had always planned that this five-match series would act as a final audition for places in tournament hosts England's 15-man squad for the World Cup, which starts later this month.

To that end, they made three changes to their side following Wednesday's rain-affected no-result which saw just 19 overs bowled at The Oval.

Left-arm quick David Willey came in for Archer, fit-again opener Jason Roy returned in place of James Vince -- left out on his Hampshire home ground -- and Moeen Ali was recalled in place of fellow spinner Joe Denly for this day game.

Meanwhile left-arm quick Mohammad Amir, left out of his country's provisional World Cup squad but named in the side that played at The Oval, was reportedly suffering from a viral infection with his place taken by spinner Yasir Shah.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bowl first on Saturday.

Teams

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wkt), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Tim Robinson (ENG)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

