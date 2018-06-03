First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI and ICCWXI in ENG | One-off T20I May 31, 2018
WI Vs WRL
West Indies beat ICC World XI by 72 runs
IPL | Final May 27, 2018
CHE Vs HYD
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets
Women's Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
MALW vs INDW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Women's Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
BANW vs SLW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England vs Pakistan: Dominic Bess shines as hosts build significant first-innings lead at Headingley on rain-marred Day 2

England were 302 for seven at stumps on a rain-marred second day after Bess had made 49 in a match the hosts had to win to end the series all square at 1-1.

AFP, June 03, 2018

Leeds: Nightwatchman Dominic Bess led a determined batting effort as England built a significant first-innings lead against Pakistan in the second Test at Headingley on Saturday.

England were 302 for seven at stumps on a rain-marred second day after Bess had made 49 in a match the hosts had to win to end the series all square at 1-1.

That left England 128 runs ahead after they had dismissed Pakistan for a meagre 174 on Friday.

England's Dominic Bess hits out from the bowling of Pakistan's Fahim Ashraf during Day 2 of the second and final test between England and Pakistan at Headingley, Leeds, Britain, Saturday, June 2, 2018. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Nightwatchman Dominic Bess lead England's batting as they increased the first-innings lead to 128 after Day 2. AP

Jos Buttler, dropped on four, was 34 not out and debutant Sam Curran unbeaten on 16.

After rain meant there was no play before lunch on Saturday, England resumed on 106 for two — a deficit of 68 runs.

England captain Joe Root was 29 not out on his Yorkshire home ground and Bess yet to score, after coming in late Friday following the fall of opener Alastair Cook for a well-made 46.

The overcast conditions, the floodlights were switched on to guard against bad light, promised to assist Pakistan's bowlers.

But with England desperate to avoid a third straight Test series loss after reverses in Australia and New Zealand, Bess rose to the challenge again.

The Somerset off-spinner may have still to take his first Test wicket but this innings followed the 20-year-old Bess's commendable 57 on Test debut during Pakistan's dominant nine-wicket victory at Lord's.

Bess cover-drove left-arm quick Mohammad Amir for four, one of several boundaries worthy of a top-order batsman.

But there was fresh frustration for Root, however.

Having often been criticised for failing to convert his Test fifties into hundreds, Root fell for 45 on Saturday when, chasing a scrambled seam delivery from Amir angled across him, he succeeded only in getting a thin edge to wicket-keeper Sarfraz Ahmed, the Pakistan captain.

But when Bess swept leg-spinner Shadab Khan, England had the lead.

England saw their tea score of 199 for three quickly transform into 212 for five as they lost both Dawid Malan (28) and Bess, who shared a fourth-wicket stand of 62.

Amir struck with his first delivery after tea when a ball of extra bounce took the shoulder of Malan's bat and looped gently to Haris Sohail at first slip.

Bess was on the brink of another Test half-century when, trying to dab a quicker ball from teenager Shadab, he was well caught by Asad Shafiq at slip to end a 95-ball innings that included seven fours.

England should really have been 220 for six when Buttler, who had made just four, stabbed at Shadab only for the ball to burst through Hasan Ali's hands at midwicket.

Not long afterwards, Buttler was hit flush on the helmet by a Hasan bouncer after missing an intended pull shot.

But he hit the next ball for four.

Jonny Bairstow too might have fallen in single figures when he was lbw playing no shot to medium-pacer Faheem Ashraf for eight only to be spared on review by height.

Ashraf did dismiss the Yorkshireman for 21, however, when Bairstow edged to Sarfraz shortly before the new ball became available.

But the last over of the day saw England finish with a flourish as Curran pulled and drove two fours in as many balls off Hasan.

England were in sight of a new record at the close.

No batsman has yet made a fifty this innings.

England's highest Test total without an individual half-century is their 315 against the West Indies at Port-of-Spain in 1986.

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2018

Tags : #Asad Shafiq #Cricket #Dominic Bess #England Vs Pakistan 2018 #Hasan Ali #Joe Root #Jos Buttler #Mohammad Amir #Sam Curran #Shadab Khan

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all