LIVE SCORE, England vs Pakistan 2020, 2nd Test, Day 4 Cricket Match at Southampton

Day 3 report: Rain prevented any ball being bowled on the third day of the second cricket test between England and Pakistan at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

More bad weather is forecast Sunday. With only two days left, the match is heading for a likely draw.

Pakistan had ended day two on 223-9 in its first innings with Mohammad Rizwan unbeaten on 60 and Naseem Shah 1 not out.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad have both taken three wickets. Chris Woakes and Sam Curran have one victim apiece, with the other wicket being a run out.

England leads the three-match series 1-0.

With overs lost to bad light in the test, the idea of using pink balls when artificial light takes over has been suggested, with former England captain Michael Vaughan offering cautious support for the idea.

England batsman Zak Crawley said “it’s an entertainment business and we’re playing for the fans back home” but also warned of potential danger.

“It’s a difficult one. If someone cops one (gets hit) on the head because they didn’t see the ball in the field or a batsman cops one on the arm and misses the rest of the series, that’s life-changing differences in their career or their lives."

With inputs from AP