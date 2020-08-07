Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs Pakistan At Old Trafford, Manchester, 05 August, 2020

05 August, 2020
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ollie Pope Batting 51 97 6 0
Jos Buttler (W) Batting 18 54 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammad Abbas 11.1 3 25 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 62/4 (19.5)

44 (44) R/R: 2.49

Ollie Pope 19(52)

Joe Root (C) 14(58) S.R (24.13)

c Mohammad Rizwan b Yasir Shah

LIVE SCORE, England vs Pakistan 2020, 1st Test, Day 3 Cricket Match at Manchester

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • August 7th, 2020
  • 14:42:41 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 2 report: England suffered a dramatic top-order collapse that saw Ben Stokes out for a duck after Shan Masood's brilliant century established a strong position for Pakistan in the first Test at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The hosts were 92-4 at stumps on the second day, after slumping to 12-3, in reply to Pakistan's first innings 326 that featured opener Masood's Test-best 156.

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas celebrates the wicket of Ben Stokes. AP

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas celebrates the wicket of Ben Stokes. AP

Ollie Pope defied Pakistan to remain unbeaten on 46 with his partner Jos Buttler on 15. But England were still 234 runs behind with no more specialist batsmen left.

It took towering left-armer Shaheen Afridi just four balls to have Rory Burns lbw before Mohammad Abbas struck twice in quick succession.

Dom Sibley was plumb lbw before the accurate Abbas bowled Stokes, standing well out of his ground, with a superb ball that clipped the top of off-stump.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: August 07, 2020 14:42:41 IST

Tags:

