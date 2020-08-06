LIVE SCORE, England vs Pakistan 2020, 1st Test, Day 2 Cricket Match at Manchester

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 1 report: Pakistan's Babar Azam underlined his status as one of the world's leading batsmen with a fine unbeaten fifty against England on an interrupted opening day of the first Test at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

When bad light forced an early close, Pakistan were 139-2, with Babar 69 not out and Shan Masood unbeaten on 46.

But left-handed opener Masood was twice missed on 45 by England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler either side of a lengthy rain break, with off-spinner Dom Bess the unlucky bowler on both occasions.

The prolific Babar has now reached a half-century in five successive Test innings, with his previous five matches yielding four hundreds.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain, commentating for Sky Sports, said Babar could be considered alongside players such as India captain Virat Kohli.

"If this lad was Virat Kohli, everyone would be talking about it but because it is Babar Azam, no one is talking about it," said Hussain.

"He's young, he's elegant, he's got all the swagger," he added.

"They keep going on about the 'Fab Four (Kohli, Australia's Steve Smith, New Zealand's Kane Wiliamson and England captain Joe Root) -- it's the 'Fab Five' and Babar Azam is in that."

When play resumed in the early evening after a long rain delay, Root was soon bowling his occasional off-breaks in tandem with Bess to try and keep the match going under grey skies after Jofra Archer had pitched short to Babar.

But even with two spinners bowling and the floodlights on, the umpires still called a halt at 6:12 pm (1712 GMT).

Pakistan were 43-2 when Babar came in to bat after captain Azhar Ali, who had won the toss, fell lbw for a duck to Chris Woakes.

