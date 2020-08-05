LIVE SCORE, England vs Pakistan 2020, 1st Test, Day 1 Cricket Match at Manchester

Match preview: Less than 24 hours since Eoin Morgan's England were stunned by Ireland in the third ODI, Joe Root will lead a different group of men when England take on Pakistan in the first of three Tests, starting in Manchester on Wednesday.

The hosts, fresh from a 2-1 series win over West Indies, have retained the same 14-man squad from that series. England skipper Joe Root also said during the pre-match press conference that either Mark Wood or Jofra Archer will play the opener, while Stuart Broad also looks certain to retain his place in the playing XI after his heroics against Windies.

Pacer James Anderson, meanwhile, will have an opportunity to enter record books by becoming the first English bowler to get 600 Test wickets.

For the visitors, Babar Azam will play a crucial role at the top of the batting order. In just 26 Tests, he has averaged 45.12 with 1850 runs. Meanwhile, captain Azhar Ali himself has two centuries against England to his name.

Pakistan's young pace battery looks exciting but there are chances they might go in with two spinners given the dry conditions in Manchester.

This will be Pakistan’s first international assignment since their first Test against Bangladesh in February, where they won by an innings and 44 runs.

Squads:

England: Joe Root (Captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Reserves: James Bracey, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Dan Lawrence.

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (Captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam ul Haq, Imran Khan(Sr), Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah.