LIVE SCORE, England vs Pakistan 2020, 1st T20I, Cricket Match at Manchester

First T20I preview: The England-Pakistan Test series may have just ended three days ago, but the two teams must quickly switch focus to the T20I format as they gear up for a three-match series, with all matches happening in over the next five days.

This will kick-start a series of fresh opportunities for both teams as they look to fine-tune preparations ahead of next year's T20 World Cup in India.

While England have named a completely different squad, in which none of their Test members feature, Pakistan, led by Babar Azam in the limited-overs, have named five players from the recently-concluded series, with Shaheen Afridi, Babar and Mohammad Rizwan among the five.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, who has had a tumultuous year having last played for Pakistan in October 2019, is in the squad, but it will be interesting to see if Mohammad Rizwan is picked ahead of him given the latter’s impressive display in the Test series.

Meanwhile, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir look set to lead the pace-bowling attack for the visitors. Naseem Shah and Haider Ali have also received call-ups to the T20I squad.

England’s Jason Roy was ruled out of the series due to a side strain, and Tom Banton looks set to take up the opener’s role. Joe Denly, who missed the Ireland ODIs with a back injury, has been named in the squad and could also make a comeback. Chris Jordan, David Willey and Tom Curran will spearhead the hosts’ pace attack.

Squads: England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, David Willey.

Reserves: Pat Brown, Liam Livingstone, Reece Topley.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz.