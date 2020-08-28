Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

England Vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs Pakistan At Old Trafford, Manchester, 28 August, 2020

28 August, 2020
Starts 22:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
England

England

120/5 (14.4 ov)

1st T20I
Pakistan

Pakistan

Yet To Bat

England Pakistan
120/5 (14.4 ov) - R/R 0.0

Play In Progress

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Sam Billings Batting 1 2 0 0
Lewis Gregory Batting 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shadab Khan 3.4 0 32 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 120/5 (14.4)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Moeen Ali 8(7) S.R (114.28)

c Mohammad Rizwan b Shadab Khan

LIVE SCORE, England vs Pakistan 2020, 1st T20I, Cricket Match at Manchester

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • August 28th, 2020
  • 22:08:50 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

First T20I preview: The England-Pakistan Test series may have just ended three days ago, but the two teams must quickly switch focus to the T20I format as they gear up for a three-match series, with all matches happening in over the next five days.

This will kick-start a series of fresh opportunities for both teams as they look to fine-tune preparations ahead of next year's T20 World Cup in India.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and his England counterpart Eoin Morgan pose with the T20I series trophy. Twitter @TheRealPCB

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and his England counterpart Eoin Morgan pose with the T20I series trophy. Twitter @TheRealPCB

While England have named a completely different squad, in which none of their Test members feature, Pakistan, led by Babar Azam in the limited-overs, have named five players from the recently-concluded series, with Shaheen Afridi, Babar and Mohammad Rizwan among the five.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, who has had a tumultuous year having last played for Pakistan in October 2019, is in the squad, but it will be interesting to see if Mohammad Rizwan is picked ahead of him given the latter’s impressive display in the Test series.

Meanwhile, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir look set to lead the pace-bowling attack for the visitors. Naseem Shah and Haider Ali have also received call-ups to the T20I squad.

England’s Jason Roy was ruled out of the series due to a side strain, and Tom Banton looks set to take up the opener’s role. Joe Denly, who missed the Ireland ODIs with a back injury, has been named in the squad and could also make a comeback. Chris Jordan, David Willey and Tom Curran will spearhead the hosts’ pace attack.

Squads: England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, David Willey.

Reserves: Pat Brown, Liam Livingstone, Reece Topley.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz.

Updated Date: August 28, 2020 22:08:50 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, England vs Pakistan 2020, 3rd Test, Day 3 Cricket Match at Southampton, Full Cricket Score: Visitors made to follow-on at close of play
First Cricket News

Highlights, England vs Pakistan 2020, 3rd Test, Day 3 Cricket Match at Southampton, Full Cricket Score: Visitors made to follow-on at close of play

Check out the live scorecard of third Test match between England and Pakistan being played at Southampton.

England vs Pakistan: ECB, ICC agree on flexible start time for third Test in Southampton
First Cricket News

England vs Pakistan: ECB, ICC agree on flexible start time for third Test in Southampton

This flexible approach —which had support from England captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood— may be extended to future series played in England.

Eoin Morgan says England must field their strongest squad at next year's T20 World Cup
First Cricket News

Eoin Morgan says England must field their strongest squad at next year's T20 World Cup

Eoin Morgan believes England must field their strongest Twenty20 side as often as possible if they are to triumph at next year's T20 World Cup and replicate their 50-over global triumph.