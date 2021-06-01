England vs New Zealand: Ross Taylor aims to make most of insight into Stuart Broad's methods

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor hopes the experience of playing county cricket alongside Stuart Broad will work to his advantage during the Blackcaps' two-Test series against England.
Nottinghamshire paceman Broad's 10 dismissals of Taylor in 16 matches are the most by any bowler against the veteran right-hander.
England's rotation policy means there are no guarantees that either Broad or longstanding new-ball partner James Anderson, the hosts' two most successful Test bowlers, will feature in the series opener at Lord's starting on Wednesday.
But the 37-year-old Taylor is looking to make the most of a 2018 English season spent playing alongside Broad for Nottinghamshire.
"I had the fortune to play with him at Notts and saw the way he went about things, I heard him talking to bowlers and I asked him a few questions," Taylor told reporters ahead of what is set to be his 106th Test.
"I wish I had that knowledge up my sleeve before a few more of those series.
"He has obviously got me out a few times, as most bowlers have, but he's a very good bowler along with Jimmy Anderson and the rest of them, with the Duke (ball) in hand they're world-class bowlers in any conditions."
Taylor, confident a calf injury he suffered last month won't prove to be a lingering problem, added: "There's been a bit of talk about rest and rotation. We'll see who's playing on Wednesday morning."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
This week's match will be the Black Caps first fixture at the 'Home of Cricket' since their agonising loss Super Over loss to England in a 2019 World Cup final where the scores were tied at the end of 50 overs per side.
New Zealand face a depleted English side in what will be their first match at the Lord's since the 2019 ICC World Cup final defeat by the same opponent.
Under current guidelines, smaller outdoor venues are only permitted to be at 25 percent capacity, but the stadium will be 70 percent full for the second Test against the Black Caps, which takes place between 10 and 14 June.