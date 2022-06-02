England vs New Zealand: Lord's scorecard shows hosts at 7/1 during test run, sparks hilarious reactions

England will commence their immediate Test journey under new head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes. They will clash with New Zealand in the first Test at Lord’s in London. This series will be under a lot of scrutiny after the Ashes debacle led to a major churning within England Cricket. Joe Root stepped down as captain, Chris Silverwood was axed as head coach and Rob Key took over as the boss of England Cricket board.

However, their journey is not going to be easy as they take on the current ICC World Test Champions New Zealand in a three-match Test series. After this stern examination, they will take on India in a rescheduled Test that begins in July – this series hangs in the balance at 2-1.

Now, ahead of the first day’s play at Lord’s, a scorecard gaffe led to hilarious reactions from cricket fans. Cricket journalists too shared hilarious memes on Twitter. The scoreboard showed England at 7/1, and it sparked plenty of jokes. It needs to be mentioned here that one of the main reasons behind England’s slump has been the inability of their openers to forge a partnership and shield the middle order from the new ball.

Here are some of the reactions from fans and cricket journalists on Twitter:

England named their playing XI on the eve of the match. Joe Root has moved down to the number 4 while Ollie Pope will take guard as the number 3 batter.

Young seamer Matthew Potts will make his Test debut while James Anderson and Stuart Broad make a return after being dropped from the West Indies series.

England XI for first Test against New Zealand

Ben Stokes (c), Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

