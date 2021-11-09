England vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

England vs New Zealand Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2021: Title favourites but injury-hit England will bank on their X-Factor players to upstage a remarkably consistent New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

England were the pre-tournament favourites and played like one for the majority of the Super 12 stage. However, their loss in the final group game to South Africa showed that they were not an invincible outfit.

The absence of Jason Roy, who suffered a calf injury against the Proteas, is a big blow to the team heading into the semi-finals. Roy and Jos Buttler made arguably the most destructive opening pairing of the tournament.

With Roy ruled out of World Cup, there is a strong possibility that Jonny Bairstow will be promoted to bat alongside Buttler, who will be expected to play another match-winning knock on Wednesday.

A big positive is that most of the batters have spent valuable time in the middle going into the knockout game. The role of spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid will be massive as they will aim to provide the wickets in the powerplay and middle overs.

Players will also have the 2019 ODI World Cup final at the back of their minds where both teams could only be separated by a boundary countback rule.

Since then, New Zealand have displayed that they are not just a very consistent team in ICC events, they can also go all the way with their triumph in the World Test Championship final.

The "nice guys" of world cricket look good to finish first in this competition too.

Here's how you can watch the England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 1st semi-final:

When will the 1st semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 between England and New Zealand take place?

The match between England and New Zealand will take place on 10 November 2021.

What is the venue for England and New Zealand match?

England and New Zealand match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will England and New Zealand match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England and New Zealand match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Reece Topley.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne.

With PTI inputs