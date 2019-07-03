-
liveENG9/0 (1.0 ovr) R/R : 9.00NZYet to BatPlay in Progress
-
upcomingENGNZ
venueRiverside Ground, Chester-le-StreetJul 3rd, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
-
upcomingAFGWI
venueHeadingley, LeedsJul 4th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
-
upcomingPAKBAN
venueLord's, LondonJul 5th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
-
resultsIND314/9 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 6.28BAN286/10 (48.0 ovr) R/R: 5.96India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs
-
resultsSL338/6 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 6.76WI315/9 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 6.30Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 23 runs
-
resultsENG337/7 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 6.74IND306/5 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 6.12England beat India by 31 runs
-
resultsAUS243/9 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 4.86NZ157/10 (43.4 ovr) R/R: 3.62Australia beat New Zealand by 86 runs
Live Updates
England vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Roy, Bairstow begin hosts' bid to qualify for semis
Date: Wednesday, 03 July, 2019 15:02 IST
Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
Play in Progress
This over 1.0
- 4(4B)
- 0
- 0
- 4
- 0
- 1
batsman
- 5 (6)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 0
- 0 (0)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 5 (1)
- M X 0
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|
9 ( 1.0 ) R/R: 9
Jason Roy 5(6)
Jonny Bairstow 0(0)
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
14:38 (IST)
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult
-
14:37 (IST)
England XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
-
14:33 (IST)
TOSS: England win the bat and Eoin Morgan elects to bat first.
The national anthems are done. New Zealand players walk out with Tim Southee, playing his first World Cup game, marking his run up on end of the pitch, while it is left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, who has taken his cap off and taken the new ball, looks like he will open the bowling for the Kiwis. Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy stride out for England. One slip in place. Let's go!
There's a light wind blowing across the ground at Chester-le-street, which should help the swing of Boult and Southee.
Most grounds in England have the prevailing wind going straight down the pitch, while most New Zealand grounds have the wind blowing across the ground, so that is a slight advantage for New Zealand.
It will be interesting to see if New Zealand's bowlers can use that early on.
Today's game between England and New Zealand is is effectively a quarter-final with the win more important for hosts' chances of progressing in the knockout stages of the World Cup. Read more about all the qualifying scenarios in more detail here.
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult
England XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
Kane Williamson: We have two changes. Matt Henry and Tim Southee come in place of the injured Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi.
Eoin Morgan: I think the pitch and overheads will be decisive. The pitches have got tougher, slower, lower as the match goes on, and it's a trend that the pitches haven't been as good as the last few years. It's a bit like a quarter-final, we train hard, play hard, today is what it's all about.
Milestone alert!
👍🏽 OUR GUY! Matt Henry celebrates 50 ODIs today! Special moment 🙌🏽 Let’s make it a goodie! #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #ENGvNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/rctOW7OCeZ— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 3, 2019
Michael Atherton with the pitch report:
It’s a fresh pitch, with only three games played at Durham. It’s quite nicely grassed, and it feels quite firm. It’s firmer than the pitch on which West Indies played Sri Lanka. That game produced over 650 runs, and the groundsman says this one could be even better for scoring.
England v New Zealand in ODIs:
Overall - England (40), New Zealand (43)
World Cup - England (3), New Zealand (5)
Since 2015 - England (7), New Zealand (5)
New Zealand have won each of their five previous matches against England in ICC ODI World Cups.
England have lost only one of the eight ODI matches that they have played at Chester-le-Street since 2008.
Dhoni to retire?
It looks like today is a day of retirements! After Rayudu's announcement, it looks like former India captain MS Dhoni will play his last match in the World Cup. According to an unnamed BCCI official, Dhoni will hang his gloves after India play their last match at the World Cup. Read more here.
Big blow for the Kiwis!
Lockie Ferguson has a tight left hamstring and will miss today’s match against England as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/hNctdy8h1x— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 3, 2019
Weather Update
England need a victory against New Zealand in their final group stage game to seal their semi-final spot and avoid an embarrassing exit while hosting the Cup, and looks like weather won't be a concern to them. A clear day is predicted, promising a great day for cricket. Read the weather update here.
Rayudu retires
Before we get to today's match, here's some news. Ambati Rayudu has announced his retirement from international cricket after playing just 55 ODIs and six T20Is. He was overlooked for selection in the Indian team for the World Cup.
England vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: The national anthems are done. New Zealand players walk out with Tim Southee, playing his first World Cup game, marking his run up on end of the pitch, while it is left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, who has taken his cap off and taken the new ball, looks like he will open the bowling for the Kiwis. Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy stride out for England. One slip in place. Let's go!England and New Zealand head into their final World Cup group match on Wednesday, each knowing that a win would see them into the semi-finals.
Even a defeat would not spell the end of either team's chances of emerging as one of the top four from the 10-team round-robin phase.
Were England to lose in Chester-le-Street, Pakistan could leapfrog them into the top four with victory over Bangladesh.
Given that they play each other in their final pool match, only one of Bangladesh — who also still have to face India — or Pakistan can draw level with New Zealand in the event the Black Caps lose on Wednesday.
And, with both Asian teams well behind on net run-rate, it would take a big New Zealand loss allied to a commanding Pakistan victory or two Bangladesh wins by big margins, to deny the 2015 losing finalists a place in the last four.
But right now, England and New Zealand's World Cup destiny is in their own hands.
England travel to the northeast buoyed by a 31-run win over an India side that were previously unbeaten.
Sunday's success against India, the team that recently replaced England at the top of the one-day international rankings, came after back-to-back defeats by Sri Lanka and reigning champions Australia had led many pundits to question their tournament nerve and nous.
But the pleasing aspect for England, other than the result, was that the defeat of India was built on many of the factors that have been key to their ODI revival since a first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup.
Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the England vs New Zealand match:
When will England vs New Zealand match take place?
The England vs New Zealand match will take place on 3 July 2019.
Where will the England vs New Zealand match be played?
The England vs New Zealand match will be played at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.
What time does the England vs New Zealand match begin?
The England vs New Zealand match begins at 3 pm IST with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast England vs New Zealand match?
The England vs New Zealand match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in both Standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.
Full Team Squads:
England Team Players: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
New Zealand Team Players: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
With Agency inputs
Updated Date: