England vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: The national anthems are done. New Zealand players walk out with Tim Southee, playing his first World Cup game, marking his run up on end of the pitch, while it is left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, who has taken his cap off and taken the new ball, looks like he will open the bowling for the Kiwis. Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy stride out for England. One slip in place. Let's go!England and New Zealand head into their final World Cup group match on Wednesday, each knowing that a win would see them into the semi-finals.

Even a defeat would not spell the end of either team's chances of emerging as one of the top four from the 10-team round-robin phase.

Were England to lose in Chester-le-Street, Pakistan could leapfrog them into the top four with victory over Bangladesh.

Given that they play each other in their final pool match, only one of Bangladesh — who also still have to face India — or Pakistan can draw level with New Zealand in the event the Black Caps lose on Wednesday.

And, with both Asian teams well behind on net run-rate, it would take a big New Zealand loss allied to a commanding Pakistan victory or two Bangladesh wins by big margins, to deny the 2015 losing finalists a place in the last four.

But right now, England and New Zealand's World Cup destiny is in their own hands.

England travel to the northeast buoyed by a 31-run win over an India side that were previously unbeaten.

Sunday's success against India, the team that recently replaced England at the top of the one-day international rankings, came after back-to-back defeats by Sri Lanka and reigning champions Australia had led many pundits to question their tournament nerve and nous.

But the pleasing aspect for England, other than the result, was that the defeat of India was built on many of the factors that have been key to their ODI revival since a first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the England vs New Zealand match:

When will England vs New Zealand match take place?

The England vs New Zealand match will take place on 3 July 2019.

Where will the England vs New Zealand match be played?

The England vs New Zealand match will be played at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

What time does the England vs New Zealand match begin?

The England vs New Zealand match begins at 3 pm IST with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs New Zealand match?

The England vs New Zealand match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in both Standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Team Squads:

England Team Players: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

New Zealand Team Players: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi.

