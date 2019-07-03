-
Live Updates
England vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Jonny Bairstow century powers hosts to 305/8
Date: Wednesday, 03 July, 2019 18:55 IST
Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
Innings Break
This over 50.0
- 1
- 1
- 0(W)
- 1
- 2
- 1
batsman
- 15 (12)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 0
- 1 (1)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 65 (10)
- M X 0
- W X 1
- 56 (10)
- M X 0
- W X 2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
4 ( 0.3 ) R/R: 8
Liam Plunkett 3(2)
Jofra Archer 1(1)
|
301/8 (49.3 over)
Adil Rashid 16 (12) SR: S.R (133.33)
b Tim Southee
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
18:51 (IST)
OUT! Rashid is cleaned up by Southee. Full and straight, right at the base of the leg stump fromSouthee and that's how it has got to be in the death overs. Rashid can't get his bat down in time. Southee has toiled hard in his first game of this World Cup, finally a reason for him to smile.
Adil Rashid b Southee 16(12)
-
18:35 (IST)
OUT! Spectacular grab by Santner at short cover to dismiss Eoin Morgan! It is the change of pace delivery, an off-cutter, from Matt Henry that does the trick for New Zealand. Length delviery, outside off that sticks in the surface, and Morgan, just like, Buttler, is ealry in the shot he has to check his drive at the last minute. The ball was rising over Santner but he did well to hold on to that.
Morgan c Santner b Matt Henry 42(40)
-
18:27 (IST)
OUT! It was on the cards. New Zealand continue to pull back the advantage England gained earlier in the innings. It was fullish delivery outside off, perhaps the bowler took some pace off the ball and Woakes could only check drive it in the air to Williamson at mid off, who pouches another catch.
Woakes c Williamson b Neesham 4(11)
-
18:14 (IST)
OUT! Santner gets Stokes and England's wobble extends. The dot-ball pressure forced a big shot. Santner knew it and fired a full delivery to combat an advancing Ben Stokes, he targets the long on boundary as he slams down the ground, but he doesn't get the desired elevation and the fielder pouches a regulation catch.
Stokes c Matt Henry b Santner 11(27)
-
17:42 (IST)
OUT! Buttler gone. England, now, suddenly, find themselves in a bit of a tangle. Boult pitched this on length on off stump and Buttler looks to drive it down the ground. The shot was very much on but he doesn't catch it from the middle of his willow. The bat face turns on impact, the ball lobs up towards mid off and Williamson snaffles a straightforward chance. Boult jumps in jubliation. New Zealand fight back.
Just saw it on the replay, it was a well-disguised knuckle ball from Boult to create the false stroke. Full marks for decieving Buttler. No wonder, why he was so happy.
Buttler c Williamson b Boult 11(12)
-
17:31 (IST)
OUT! A friendly tap of acknowledgement from Kane Williamson on Bairstow's arm as he makes the long walk off the field after a splendid knock. Once again it was pitched up by Henry, perhaps not as full as the ball earlier in the over. Bairstow's eyes light up to play the cover drive on the up. Minimal footwork just throwing his hand through the line, gets an inside edge to drag the ball on to his leg stump.
Bairstow b Matt Henry 106(99)
-
17:20 (IST)
OUT! Root gone! He went for the hook off the first ball of a new spell from Trent Boult, he gets a little tickle and Latham took the catch down the leg side. Root nods his head in denial at umpire's decision and he reviewes it – however there was a spike on Ultra-Edge as the ball passes the bat and the original decision stands. Root keeps shaking his head as he slowly walks off the field. New Zealand strike bowler provides a wicket just when they were getting a little desperate.
Root c Latham b Boult 24(25)
-
17:16 (IST)
HUNDRED! Bairstow leaps in joy! Absolute scenes here! Back-to-back hundreds for Jonny Bairstow. He is over the moon here. It was a high fulltoss, at his hips from Southee that Bairstow nudged it away to long leg boundary. Fabulous knock from YJB!
-
16:27 (IST)
OUT! Neesham strikes! Wasn't short has the previous two deliveries, this more of a back of length delivery outside off and Roy looking to punch it through the covers ends up pushing with hard hands towards Santner at short cover. Much-needed breakthrough for Kiwis!
Roy c Santner b Neesham 60(61)
-
16:12 (IST)
FIFTY! On the pads from Neesham and Bairstow works it away for a couple behind square leg for a comfortable brace to bring up his half-century. He has looked really good today, perhaps set for another big one.
-
16:10 (IST)
FIFTY! Back-to-back half-century for Jason Roy. Taps on the off side and Bairstow was halfway down the pitch for the run but Roy waits for the ball to beat the diving point fielder to ensure no mishap, once it does, he jogs to complete the run. Well-compiled innings with some brilliant shots and a bit of luck.
-
14:38 (IST)
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult
-
14:37 (IST)
England XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
-
14:33 (IST)
TOSS: England win the bat and Eoin Morgan elects to bat first.
After 50 overs,England 305/8 ( Liam Plunkett 15 , Jofra Archer 1)
Southee caps off what has been a brilliant recovery from New Zealand with an pinpoint final over, giving away just six runs and in the process scalping the wicket of Adil Rashid. England were cruising at 194/1 at the end of 30 overs, but the last 20 belong to the Black Caps allowing only 111 runs in the backend.
OUT! Rashid is cleaned up by Southee. Full and straight, right at the base of the leg stump fromSouthee and that's how it has got to be in the death overs. Rashid can't get his bat down in time. Southee has toiled hard in his first game of this World Cup, finally a reason for him to smile.
Adil Rashid b Southee 16(12)
After 49 overs,England 299/7 ( Liam Plunkett 11 , Adil Rashid 15)
Two vital boundaries and some quick running from Rashid and Plunkett helps them take 13 runs off Henry's final and the penultimate over of their innings. England one run shy of 300.
FOUR! That's a proper old-fashioned slog from Liam Plunkett. Henry angled it into his body and Plunkett swings hard, gets it from the inside half of the bat with the ball finding its way to backward square leg boundary.
FOUR! Rashid backs away, creates room and flat-bats it high over wide mid off for an important boundary
After 48 overs,England 286/7 ( Liam Plunkett 4 , Adil Rashid 9)
Boult will bowl out with two overs still to go. Adil Rashid looks a lot more proactive as he shuffles around his crease, plays the lofted shot but is unable to find the fence, but still in Plunkett's comapny the two lower-order batsmen collect nine runs from Boult's last over. He finishes with figures of 10-0-56-2
After 47 overs,England 277/7 ( Liam Plunkett 2 , Adil Rashid 3)
Matt Henry runs in to bowl his penultimate over and he picks out the important wicket of Eoin Morgan dashing England's hopes of reaching 320, their lower order will have to bat really well to push the hosts to 300 now. Adil Rashid is in and is off the mark with a two to third man. He hares back for the second run and has to even takes a tumble to make his ground. Five off it. Three overs to go.
OUT! Spectacular grab by Santner at short cover to dismiss Eoin Morgan! It is the change of pace delivery, an off-cutter, from Matt Henry that does the trick for New Zealand. Length delviery, outside off that sticks in the surface, and Morgan, just like, Buttler, is ealry in the shot he has to check his drive at the last minute. The ball was rising over Santner but he did well to hold on to that.
Morgan c Santner b Matt Henry 42(40)
After 46 overs,England 272/6 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 42 , Liam Plunkett 1)
Something to cheer for English supporters as Morgan takes the attack to Black Caps' strike bolwer, taking him for a couple of boundaries, which were more than due. Expensive over from Boult with 13 runs coming from the over.
FOUR! Short ball from Boult on the Morgan's body, but at comfortable height for, he spins on his feet and pulls it to backward square leg boundary.
FOUR! Morgan hits it in the aiiirrr and just clears the leaping fielder at mid off. Full ball outside off and Morgan lifts this over the infield with ball trickling away to the boundary.
After 45 overs,England 259/6 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 30 , Liam Plunkett 0)
Neesham's outstanding spell comes to an end, he is rewarded with another wicket in the form of Chris Woakes and New Zealand now find themselves in a very good position. Any scope of 350 has been cancelled now. England will have reassess their target, 320 now seems far away. Hopes pinned on captain Morgan.
Neesham's wonderful figures read 10-1-41-2.
OUT! It was on the cards. New Zealand continue to pull back the advantage England gained earlier in the innings. It was fullish delivery outside off, perhaps the bowler took some pace off the ball and Woakes could only check drive it in the air to Williamson at mid off, who pouches another catch.
Woakes c Williamson b Neesham 4(11)
After 44 overs,England 255/5 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 28 , Chris Woakes 2)
Santner completes his quota that includes a very admirable second spell. He had given away 49 off his first seven overs and keep it down to 65 from his 10, especially bowling in the final powerplay is wonderful. To his credit, he also picked the crucial wicket of Ben Stokes. Some beautiful drift and flight in his final over to Woakes enticing him to play the big shot, he doesn't grab the bait, while he bowled darts into Morgan. Super stuff.
After 43 overs,England 249/5 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 26 , Chris Woakes 0)
Neesham continues with his increasingly impressive bowling. Chris Woakes is the new man in at seven and he is beaten by Neesham a few times in the over. Just one run off it. This is an inspiring fightback from the Kiwis.
After 42 overs,England 248/5 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 25 , )
Top stuff from Santner. Neesham's previous over yielded only five runs, he managed to give away just two runs from his five deliveries and sensing a big shot, bowled an accurate delivery to Ben Stokes, who perishes in pursuit of quick runs. His questionable innings off 11 off 27 balls comes to an end and England now in some real trouble.
OUT! Santner gets Stokes and England's wobble extends. The dot-ball pressure forced a big shot. Santner knew it and fired a full delivery to combat an advancing Ben Stokes, he targets the long on boundary as he slams down the ground, but he doesn't get the desired elevation and the fielder pouches a regulation catch.
Stokes c Matt Henry b Santner 11(27)
After 30 overs, England were 194/1.
Historically a team that's 1 down after 30 overs averages scoring about 2.2 times that overall. That would have meant an expected score of 429.
After 40 overs, England are 241/4.
Historically a team that's 4 down after 40 overs averages scoring about 1.39 times that overall. That implies an expected score of 336.
That 10 over period of play has seen England's expected score drop by almost 100 runs.
After 41 overs,England 246/4 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 24 , Ben Stokes 10)
Right then. Into the last 10 overs now. Neesham to bowl the 41st, his eighth over. England would want to add 100 more to the total in order to get close to 350, looked very achievable when Bairstow was out there. Still possible now with two burly men out there in the middle. Neesham cleverly bowls one wide to Stokes, who was charging down the pitch, but the batsman reaches out for it to slash it over point for a brace. Five runs from the over.
After 40 overs,England 241/4 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 23 , Ben Stokes 6)
Here's the gamble. Santner against two lefties. He bowled a horrible wide down the leg side that could have so easily run down for five wides if not for Latham getting some part of his gloves to deflect it to short fine leg. But just when Santner did decently to keep the run flow in check off his first five deliveries, Morgan collects a boundary to take nine runs from the final over of the second powerplay.
FOUR! Santner darts one on the leg stump, Morgan gets down on his knee and sweeps it wide of short fine leg fielder for a boundary. Ruins what was turning out to be a good over for Santner.
After 39 overs,England 232/4 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 16 , Ben Stokes 5)
England have lost all the momentum that was built in the first 30 overs and now New Zealand have been able to pull back things up to a fair degree. However, Kane Williamson and New Zealand will be short of bowling options in the death overs. Santner and Southee have been very expensive. There are two left-handers in the middle, bowling left-arm spin to them could be a massive gamble. Henry is not renowned for his death bowling. So that leaves Boult and Neesham, who I assume will bowl five of the remaining 11 overs, the six overs should be England's to score freely off.
After 38 overs,England 229/4 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 14 , Ben Stokes 4)
Southee is able to deliver a tidy over, giving away just three singles from it, but that still doesn't paper over his dismal figures that reads 8-0-64-0. Surely, he shouldn't be bowling anymore as the game approaches the 40th over mark.
That was the first maiden of the innings for New Zealand by Neesham and it was created by good fielding as much as good bowling.
There were 3 bits of good fielding to keep Stokes on strike, and they ready built the pressure. It almost resulted in a wicket, but Santner missed the direct hit run out opportunity.
After 37 overs,England 226/4 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 12 , Ben Stokes 3)
Neesham returns to the bowling crease. Huge chance for New Zealand to run out England captain Eoin Morgan had Santner hit the stumps from a what looked like less than 15 yards. Stokes bunts it towards mid off and sets off for a single, but sends back his partner as Santner from short cover intercepts and releases the throw, he misses with Morgan good couple of feet outside his crease. Nevertheless it is a maiden from Jimmy Neesham.
After 36 overs,England 226/4 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 12 , Ben Stokes 3)
Southee looks very low on confidence and Williamson's efforts to sneak in few off his overs with two new batsmen in the middle also backfires. Morgan helps himself with a couple of boundaries to move into double digits. Southee has gone close to nine runs an over, leaking 61 off seven overs, surely CdG can't do any worse.
FOUR! Southee concedes two fours in two balls, releasing all the pressure that was built by Henry and Boult. Wide off off stump, Morgan goes deep and plays a lovely late cut, piercing the gap for a four.
FOUR! Short on leg stump by Southee, Morgan swivels and gets some bat, in fact gloves it down the leg side past Latham for a boundary to fine leg.
After 35 overs,England 218/4 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 4 , Ben Stokes 3)
This is has been an excellent fight back from the Kiwis after being under pressure for the first 30 overs, but since then they have struck thrice. Boult has been brilliant in his second spell, bagging two wickets and now they find themselves in a position to transfer some pressure back on England.
OUT! Buttler gone. England, now, suddenly, find themselves in a bit of a tangle. Boult pitched this on length on off stump and Buttler looks to drive it down the ground. The shot was very much on but he doesn't catch it from the middle of his willow. The bat face turns on impact, the ball lobs up towards mid off and Williamson snaffles a straightforward chance. Boult jumps in jubliation. New Zealand fight back.
Just saw it on the replay, it was a well-disguised knuckle ball from Boult to create the false stroke. Full marks for decieving Buttler. No wonder, why he was so happy.
Buttler c Williamson b Boult 11(12)
After 34 overs,England 214/3 ( Jos Buttler (W) 11 , Eoin Morgan (C) 3)
Another economical over from Matt Henry, only three singles from it. Bound to happen with two new men in and Roy and Bairstow's good work early in the innings, allows them to sit back a little and build a stand before they can play the shots.
After 33 overs,England 211/3 ( Jos Buttler (W) 9 , Eoin Morgan (C) 2)
Morgan digs a Boult yorker down the ground for a single to get off the mark. Buttler and Morgan keep rotating the strike with five singles of the over
After 32 overs,England 206/3 ( Jos Buttler (W) 6 , Eoin Morgan (C) 0)
Bairstow thumps Henry's second delivery to cover fence for a boundary but before he could cause any further damage, he is dismissed by Henry. New Zealand enjoy some success as they strike twice in a short period. Captain Eoin Morgan walks out to join his deputy in the middle
This match is being played at a pedestrian pace. 32 overs in roughly 2 and a half hours. There has been an injury break and a delay for a lost ball, but even factoring those in, New Zealand are going to need to increase the pace if they don't want Kane Williamson to miss the next match, as he's already sitting on a warning for a slow over-rate against the West Indies.
OUT! A friendly tap of acknowledgement from Kane Williamson on Bairstow's arm as he makes the long walk off the field after a splendid knock. Once again it was pitched up by Henry, perhaps not as full as the ball earlier in the over. Bairstow's eyes light up to play the cover drive on the up. Minimal footwork just throwing his hand through the line, gets an inside edge to drag the ball on to his leg stump.
Bairstow b Matt Henry 106(99)
FOUR! Overpitched off-cutter by Matt Henry and Bairstow pummels it through covers for a boundary. As easy as you like it.
After 31 overs,England 200/2 ( Jonny Bairstow 100 , Jos Buttler (W) 6)
Boult ends Root's stay with a bouncer off the first ball of his second spell. Jos Buttler has been send in to maintain the high run rate not that Ben Stokes would have sucked the momentum, but the England vicxe-captain opens his account with a boundary and with a couple off the final ball brings the 200 on the board. Players break for drinks.
FOUR! Jos Buttler comes out to bat at number 4 and drives a full delivery outside off and he leans into the drive to start his innings with a boundary to cover fence.
OUT! Root gone! He went for the hook off the first ball of a new spell from Trent Boult, he gets a little tickle and Latham took the catch down the leg side. Root nods his head in denial at umpire's decision and he reviewes it – however there was a spike on Ultra-Edge as the ball passes the bat and the original decision stands. Root keeps shaking his head as he slowly walks off the field. New Zealand strike bowler provides a wicket just when they were getting a little desperate.
Root c Latham b Boult 24(25)
After 30 overs,England 194/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 100 , Joe Root 24)
Loud, loud appeal from Tim Southee for a leg before appeal to a full delivery that Bairstow missed, Kane Williamson raises his hand immediately suggesting he isn't taking the review, he knew it was sliding down the leg side and he was right. Bairstow reaches his century with second boundary of the over to long leg.
HUNDRED! Bairstow leaps in joy! Absolute scenes here! Back-to-back hundreds for Jonny Bairstow. He is over the moon here. It was a high fulltoss, at his hips from Southee that Bairstow nudged it away to long leg boundary. Fabulous knock from YJB!
FOUR! Short, into Bairstow, and he has pulled it behind square leg, the fine leg is up the ring and the ball beats deep mid wicket fielder to long leg fence
After 29 overs,England 186/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 92 , Joe Root 24)
Neesham continues. Joe Root brings up his 500th run of the tournament after David Warner and Rohit Sharma. Neesham keeping it tidy from one end with little or no support from the other.
After 28 overs,England 182/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 90 , Joe Root 22)
Bairstow is into the 90s with a tonk down the ground for a six. Southee has been absolutely off colour and he has taken a massive beating, Williamson needs someone to bowl his overs. CdG has bowled just one over so far, will he be trusted here? The pitch is a belter to bat on and a hundred is there for the taking for Bairstow and later perhaps Joe Root.
England vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: Boult will bowl out with two overs still to go. Adil Rashid looks a lot more proactive as he shuffles around his crease, plays the lofted shot but is unable to find the fence, but still in Plunkett's company, the two lower-order batsmen collect nine runs from Boult's last over. He finishes with figures of 10-0-56-2
Preview: Even a defeat would not spell the end of either team's chances of emerging as one of the top four from the 10-team round-robin phase.
Were England to lose in Chester-le-Street, Pakistan could leapfrog them into the top four with victory over Bangladesh.
Given that they play each other in their final pool match, only one of Bangladesh — who also still have to face India — or Pakistan can draw level with New Zealand in the event the Black Caps lose on Wednesday.
And, with both Asian teams well behind on net run-rate, it would take a big New Zealand loss allied to a commanding Pakistan victory or two Bangladesh wins by big margins, to deny the 2015 losing finalists a place in the last four.
But right now, England and New Zealand's World Cup destiny is in their own hands.
England travel to the northeast buoyed by a 31-run win over an India side that were previously unbeaten.
Sunday's success against India, the team that recently replaced England at the top of the one-day international rankings, came after back-to-back defeats by Sri Lanka and reigning champions Australia had led many pundits to question their tournament nerve and nous.
But the pleasing aspect for England, other than the result, was that the defeat of India was built on many of the factors that have been key to their ODI revival since a first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup.
Full Team Squads:
England Team Players: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
New Zealand Team Players: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi.
