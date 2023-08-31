England began their final preparations for the ICC World Cup on an ideal note, defeating New Zealand by seven wickets in the first T20I on Wednesday.

The defending 50-over world champions face the Black Caps in four T20Is and as many ODIs before flying to India for the World Cup, where they face the same team in the tournament opener on 5 October.

The series opener, though, did have a rather embarrassing moment with England skipper Jos Buttler opting for what could qualify as one of the worst reviews ever taken in the sport.

The incident took place during the 16th over of the New Zealand innings when Glenn Phillips was on strike. Phillips decided to defend a tossed up delivery from spin-bowling all-rounder Liam Livingstone, hitting the ball off the toe end of the bat.

Buttler, for some reason, though the ball had beaten Livingstone’s inside edge and rapped him on the front pad, and was the only one to appeal for LBW. As if the lack of interest from the bowler wasn’t apparent enough, he even made the ‘T’ sign, and was left with a sheepish smile after watching the replay on the giant screen.

Watch the incident unfold here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Cricket (@bbccricket)

New Zealand got off to a promising start after England invited them to bat with opener Finn Allen smashing three consecutive sixes off Mark Wood in the first over. The Black Caps, however, lost their way soon after, losing four wickets for less than 50 with fellow opener Devon Conway (3) and wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert (9) departing for single-digit scores.

Phillips (41 off 38 balls) tried leading a recovery in the middle overs but didn’t quite get the support that he was looking for as wickets kept tumbling away at the other end thanks to sustained pressure from the English attack.

South African-born seamer Brydon Carse led the way for the English pacers with 3/23 on international debut as the Buttler-led visitors restricted the Kiwis to 139/9.

England, in reply, got off to a shaky start with Jonny Bairstow (4) departing off the second ball. England No 3 Dawid Malan (54) and Harry Brook (43 not out) though brought them back on course for a victory, with the visitors breaching the target with seven wickets and six overs to spare.