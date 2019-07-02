First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ZIM in IRE | 1st ODI Jul 01, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 39 Jul 01, 2019
SL vs WI
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 23 runs
ICC CWC Jul 02, 2019
BAN vs IND
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ICC CWC Jul 03, 2019
ENG vs NZ
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Tomorrow 3 July Match: Schedule, Time, Venue

England and New Zealand head into their final World Cup group match on Wednesday, each knowing that a win would see them into the semi-finals. Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the match

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 02, 2019 13:55:08 IST

England and New Zealand head into their final World Cup group match on Wednesday, each knowing that a win would see them into the semi-finals.

Even a defeat would not spell the end of either team's chances of emerging as one of the top four from the 10-team round-robin phase.

Were England to lose in Chester-le-Street, Pakistan could leapfrog them into the top four with victory over Bangladesh.

Given that they play each other in their final pool match, only one of Bangladesh — who also still have to face India — or Pakistan can draw level with New Zealand in the event the Black Caps lose on Wednesday.

And, with both Asian teams well behind on net run-rate, it would take a big New Zealand loss allied to a commanding Pakistan victory or two Bangladesh wins by big margins, to deny the 2015 losing finalists a place in the last four.

But right now, England and New Zealand's World Cup destiny is in their own hands.

England travel to the northeast buoyed by a 31-run win over an India side that were previously unbeaten.

Sunday's success against India, the team that recently replaced England at the top of the one-day international rankings, came after back-to-back defeats by Sri Lanka and reigning champions Australia had led many pundits to question their tournament nerve and nous.

But the pleasing aspect for England, other than the result, was that the defeat of India was built on many of the factors that have been key to their ODI revival since a first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the England vs New Zealand match:

When will England vs New Zealand match take place?

The England vs New Zealand match will take place on 3 July 2019.

Where will the England vs New Zealand match be played?

The England vs New Zealand match will be played at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

What time does the England vs New Zealand match begin?

The England vs New Zealand match begins at 3 pm IST with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs New Zealand match?

The England vs New Zealand match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in both Standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Team Squads:

England Team PlayersEoin Morgan (capt), Moeen AliJofra ArcherJonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom CurranLiam DawsonLiam PlunkettAdil RashidJoe RootJason RoyBen StokesJames VinceChris WoakesMark Wood.

New Zealand Team Players: Colin MunroMartin GuptillKane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross TaylorHenry NichollsJames NeeshamMitchell SantnerLockie FergusonTrent BoultTim SoutheeMatt HenryColin de GrandhommeTom LathamIsh Sodhi.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With Agency inputs

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2019 13:24:17 IST

Tags : Cricket World Cup 2019, England Vs New Zealand, England Vs New Zealand Match Livestreaming, England Vs New Zealand Match Time, England Vs New Zealand Match TV Schedule, Eoin Morgan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Kane Williamson, World Cup 2019 England, World Cup 2019 New Zealand

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 7 5 1 1 11
New Zealand 8 5 2 1 11
England 8 5 3 0 10
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 8 1 6 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all