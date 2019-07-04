There is one surprising thing that humans can do that most animals cannot – when someone points at something, we look at that thing, and not at the end of the finger. Dogs can be trained to do it, some elephants have been observed to have the ability to do it, but generally it's too difficult for most animals.

And, once you think about what needs to happen to follow a point, that's actually not so surprising. What needs to happen is the person looking at the pointing finger needs to make a 3-dimensional line in their head. They then need to extend that line until it reaches something that might be interesting and then look at that thing.

What they are doing is effectively constructing a basic mathematical model, extrapolating that model and then classifying everything that's close to that prediction to decide what the important thing is.

That ability to intuitively model and then extrapolate is actually very useful. It's how we learned that it's fine to eat some leaves and berries, but bad to eat others. A lot of our scientific advancement has been built on the back of this as a starting point for investigations.

But, there is a danger in that ability. We can get too clever for our own good. Seeing a pattern where one does not actually exist is a phenomenon that statisticians call overfitting, and it can be a problem.

It's the thing that leads otherwise sensible people to refuse vaccinations because in their office a few years earlier, six people got sick after being vaccinated. The fact that massive scientific studies show that vaccinations are effective and safe cannot overcome the model that these people have built in their heads from a small dataset.

There's a Yiddish proverb that "to a worm in a horseradish, the whole world is horseradish." The idea is that we need to be careful of our ability to jump to big conclusions based on small pieces of information.

Before the last Cricket World Cup there was a significant discontent amongst New Zealand cricket fans. According to a lot of them, coach Mike Hesson was clearly "useless" and "knew nothing" and was even "showing that he should never have been given the job." The source of this discontent was his selection of three unpopular players in the World Cup squad: Martin Guptill, Trent Boult and Grant Elliott. But the most vitriol was saved for the selection of Guptill.

In the 14 matches before that World Cup squad was named, Martin Guptill had scored 234 runs, at an average of under 20. Why on earth would he pick a player who was so horribly out of form?

Guptill went on to be the top scoring batsman at that World Cup. The trend suggested by the small sample size was not a reliable predictor of his future performance.

Those same calls are starting to be made for Guptill again. He's only scored 93 runs in his last seven innings, at an average just over 13. Surely it's time for him to be dropped? If you look at the last 11 innings, however, he has 430 runs an average of just under 48.

In his TV interview after today's match, Kane Williamson said "the margins on the scoreboard have looked big, but for us it's important to look at it for what it is."

Before the World Cup, if someone had predicted that New Zealand would lose to England and India, win one and lose one against Australia and South Africa and win four out of five against the other teams, and make the semi finals, most people would have felt that that was a sensible prediction. Thanks to the rain, New Zealand have actually done slightly better than that, and yet there's a perception that the sky is falling in.

The fact that the three losses came in three consecutive matches means that it feels like there's a trend. But is it possible that this is a case of overfitting? Are people seeing a pattern that doesn't actually exist?

There are a few similarities between the last five matches, but they mostly disappear once examined closely.

The first similarity is the first two wickets falling early. In the matches at this World Cup, New Zealand's scores have been: 41, 72, 7, 24, 42 and 14. The average first or second wicket partnership of 28 is skewed significantly by the unbeaten partnership of 137 against Sri Lanka.

But, looking closer, the pattern disappears. There's no consistent mode of dismissal. Two times a batsman was beaten by big swing early on, there were two dubious lbw calls that were not reviewed. Two leg glances were taken down the leg side by some excellent keeping to go with one outside edge from a big drive and one inside edge steered into the stumps from a big drive. One batsman stepped on his stumps while taking off for a run and one was caught in the boundary.

They are mostly the natural consequences of attacking early on, while the ball is moving round, and are exactly what can be expected to happen quite often.

Most opening batsmen regularly get out for less than 25. Of the 952 innings by opening batsmen in international cricket since the start of 2018, 474 of them have been scores of 22 or less (almost exactly half). New Zealand have had a higher proportion of low scores than that, but the difference is not statistically significant. That means that there's not enough evidence to be confident that their results aren't just caused by natural random variation.

When the statistical evidence is not significant, it is problematic to use it without other evidence. In this case there is no pattern of dismissals, and hence no reason why fans should be panicking just yet.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here