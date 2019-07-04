First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 41 Jul 03, 2019
ENG vs NZ
England beat New Zealand by 119 runs
ICC CWC | Match 40 Jul 02, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs
ICC CWC Jul 04, 2019
AFG vs WI
Headingley, Leeds
ZIM in IRE Jul 04, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan slam 'buzzkill of a match' as hosts enter semi-finals with big win

England thrashed New Zealand by 119 runs at Chester-le-Street to finish third on the points table and enter the ICC World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1992.

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 04, 2019 00:01:46 IST

England qualified for the Cricket World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 27 years on Wednesday with a 119-run win over New Zealand, who are also effectively heading to the playoffs despite a third straight loss.

Jonny Bairstow's second century in a row helped England to 305-8 off its 50 overs, and the Black Caps never looked like chasing down the target after the run-outs of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor in successive overs left them reeling at 69-4.

New Zealand were eventually dismissed for 186 and leapfrogged in the standings by England, which will end the group stage in third place. The tournament host will play in the second semi-final, at Edgbaston on 11 July, against the team that finishes in second place — currently India.

England, who entered the tournament as the world's top-ranked team, march into the semis following morale-restoring wins over India and New Zealand back to back.

New Zealand, who had lost to Pakistan and Australia before heading to Chester-le-Street for its group closer, is set to play in the first semi-final in Manchester on Tuesday when it will have to find momentum from somewhere.

New Zealand is currently two points ahead of fifth-place Pakistan, whose final group game is against Bangladesh on Friday, but is highly unlikely to lose its place in the top four because of a far superior net run-rate than its rival.

The England-New Zealand encounter created some buzz on micro-blogging website Twitter, especially among the users from Pakistan — whose team is out of the competition unless they can beat Bangladesh by an improbable 316 runs in their final league encounter. Here are some of the most interesting posts:

This is what Pakistan are left with after the England-New Zealand match:

 The equation might leave Pakistani fans somewhat like this:

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram slams the 'buzzkill of a match':

  Especially India and New Zealand:

 What the likely scenario after Friday's encounter looks like:

  Aakash Chopra cannot resist taking at dig at the 1992-obsessed tweeple:

For KP, the task ahead for England is quite simple:

  Worrying signs for the Black Caps ahead of the semi-final at Old Trafford:

Depending heavily on one individual doesn't always get you results. Ask Indian fans who've lived through the 1990s:

 

With inputs from AP

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2019 00:02:30 IST

Tags : Cricket World Cup 2019, England, England Vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, New Zealand, Pakistan, TweetFeed, World Cup 2019 England, World Cup 2019 New Zealand, World Cup 2019 Pakistan

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 8 6 1 1 13
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 8 3 4 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 8 1 6 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all