England qualified for the Cricket World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 27 years on Wednesday with a 119-run win over New Zealand, who are also effectively heading to the playoffs despite a third straight loss.

Jonny Bairstow's second century in a row helped England to 305-8 off its 50 overs, and the Black Caps never looked like chasing down the target after the run-outs of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor in successive overs left them reeling at 69-4.

New Zealand were eventually dismissed for 186 and leapfrogged in the standings by England, which will end the group stage in third place. The tournament host will play in the second semi-final, at Edgbaston on 11 July, against the team that finishes in second place — currently India.

England, who entered the tournament as the world's top-ranked team, march into the semis following morale-restoring wins over India and New Zealand back to back.

New Zealand, who had lost to Pakistan and Australia before heading to Chester-le-Street for its group closer, is set to play in the first semi-final in Manchester on Tuesday when it will have to find momentum from somewhere.

New Zealand is currently two points ahead of fifth-place Pakistan, whose final group game is against Bangladesh on Friday, but is highly unlikely to lose its place in the top four because of a far superior net run-rate than its rival.

The England-New Zealand encounter created some buzz on micro-blogging website Twitter, especially among the users from Pakistan — whose team is out of the competition unless they can beat Bangladesh by an improbable 316 runs in their final league encounter. Here are some of the most interesting posts:

This is what Pakistan are left with after the England-New Zealand match:

So this is what Pakistan need to do to qualify for the semi-finals: If Pakistan make 350, they need to bowl Bangladesh out for 38

If Pakistan score 400, they need to bowl Bangladesh out for 84

If Bangladesh bat first, there is no chance of Pakistan qualifying#CWC19 #PAKvBAN — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 3, 2019

The equation might leave Pakistani fans somewhat like this:

Pakistanis doing nrr calculations to go through to semi finals. #EngvsNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/gguiroaCzq — Angoor Stark (@ladywithflaws) July 3, 2019

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram slams the 'buzzkill of a match':

What buzzkill of a match! Pakistan out, NZ didn’t even pitch up, game was one sided from the get go and controlled by England the whole time. Congrats to England and the other teams for qualifying for the semis of the 2019 World Cup. — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 3, 2019

Especially India and New Zealand:

Pakistan is blaming all other teams for not working hard enough to make it qualify for the Semis. #ENGvNZ — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 3, 2019

What the likely scenario after Friday's encounter looks like:

Pakistan and Bangladesh heading out of the World Cup together. pic.twitter.com/ecGdcRTQMt — Vinay (@semperfiutd) July 3, 2019

Aakash Chopra cannot resist taking at dig at the 1992-obsessed tweeple:

For KP, the task ahead for England is quite simple:

England just need to win 2 more tosses and then it’s - . The cannot be beaten batting first! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) July 3, 2019

Worrying signs for the Black Caps ahead of the semi-final at Old Trafford:

Very disappointed by New Zealand's steep decline at the World Cup. Will scrape through on NRR but don't see them troubling Australia in the semi-final. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 3, 2019

Depending heavily on one individual doesn't always get you results. Ask Indian fans who've lived through the 1990s:

Kane Williamson is all class, but it’s been a one-man-show for NZ as far as batting is concerned in this tournament. Extremely difficult to win matches on a sustained basis — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 3, 2019

With inputs from AP

