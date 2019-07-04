England vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan slam 'buzzkill of a match' as hosts enter semi-finals with big win
England thrashed New Zealand by 119 runs at Chester-le-Street to finish third on the points table and enter the ICC World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1992.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|14
|India
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|England
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Pakistan
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|Sri Lanka
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Bangladesh
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|South Africa
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|West Indies
|8
|1
|6
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
England qualified for the Cricket World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 27 years on Wednesday with a 119-run win over New Zealand, who are also effectively heading to the playoffs despite a third straight loss.
Jonny Bairstow's second century in a row helped England to 305-8 off its 50 overs, and the Black Caps never looked like chasing down the target after the run-outs of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor in successive overs left them reeling at 69-4.
New Zealand were eventually dismissed for 186 and leapfrogged in the standings by England, which will end the group stage in third place. The tournament host will play in the second semi-final, at Edgbaston on 11 July, against the team that finishes in second place — currently India.
England, who entered the tournament as the world's top-ranked team, march into the semis following morale-restoring wins over India and New Zealand back to back.
New Zealand, who had lost to Pakistan and Australia before heading to Chester-le-Street for its group closer, is set to play in the first semi-final in Manchester on Tuesday when it will have to find momentum from somewhere.
New Zealand is currently two points ahead of fifth-place Pakistan, whose final group game is against Bangladesh on Friday, but is highly unlikely to lose its place in the top four because of a far superior net run-rate than its rival.
The England-New Zealand encounter created some buzz on micro-blogging website Twitter, especially among the users from Pakistan — whose team is out of the competition unless they can beat Bangladesh by an improbable 316 runs in their final league encounter. Here are some of the most interesting posts:
This is what Pakistan are left with after the England-New Zealand match:
The equation might leave Pakistani fans somewhat like this:
Pakistan legend Wasim Akram slams the 'buzzkill of a match':
Especially India and New Zealand:
What the likely scenario after Friday's encounter looks like:
Aakash Chopra cannot resist taking at dig at the 1992-obsessed tweeple:
For KP, the task ahead for England is quite simple:
Worrying signs for the Black Caps ahead of the semi-final at Old Trafford:
Depending heavily on one individual doesn't always get you results. Ask Indian fans who've lived through the 1990s:
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Jul 04, 2019 00:02:30 IST
