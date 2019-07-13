First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
FIN in DEN | 2nd T20I Jul 13, 2019
DEN vs FIN
Denmark beat Finland by 38 runs
FIN in DEN | 1st T20I Jul 13, 2019
DEN vs FIN
Denmark beat Finland by 1 run
ICC CWC Jul 14, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Lord's, London
ZIM in IRE Jul 14, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Martin Guptill could shine in the final, says former teammate Adam Milne

Right-hander Martin Guptill's form is a far cry from the man who blasted the Black Caps to the final four years ago on his way to finishing the tournament as the top run scorer

Press Trust of India, Jul 13, 2019 23:07:22 IST

London: Adam Milne has backed compatriot Martin Guptill to come good on the biggest stage on Sunday and inspire New Zealand to a first-ever World Cup crown.

England vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Martin Guptill could shine in the final, says former teammate Adam Milne

File image of Martin Guptill. Reuters

Guptill has had a tough time with the bat in this World Cup with a top score of 73 coming in the opening win over Sri Lanka over a month ago. Since then the opener has a string of single-digit scores, including in the World Cup semi-final against India.

The right-hander's form is a far cry from the man who blasted the Black Caps to the final four years ago on his way to finishing the tournament as the top run scorer.

But Guptill has contributed in other ways, a stunning catch dismissed Steve Smith in the group stages and a direct hit ran out MS Dhoni in the semi-final.

And Blacks Caps paceman Milne who was part of that 2015 squad that ended up as runners-up has a reminder for England: form is temporary, class is permanent.

"New Zealand have the batting firepower," said Milne, at the ICC World Cup fanzone in Trafalgar Square.

"Martin (Guptill) hasn't fired yet, but he is a world-class batsman. He has a double hundred in a World Cup quarter-final just four years ago. You can look at it one way and say that he is struggling. Or you can look the other way and say that it is his time to shine. What better place to turn up than in the final? He has a lot of power in there but also no little skill," the ICC quoted Milne as saying.

England will start Sunday's final at Lord's as the tournament hosts, world no.1 side and favourites.

But if the Black Caps can take wickets up top, much like in the semi-final win over India, then England will be brought back down to earth with a bump.

"New Zealand come into most games as underdogs and we don't mind that tag. We have played some tight games and it is good to come into the final knowing you have come out on top when it has got tight. The boys will be really excited," said Milne.

"It is a good thing, we have five guys that have been there and played in a final before and tasted that bitter disappointment. They will be fired up and come out all guns blazing and take it to England. The bowling is key up the top," he added.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 13, 2019 23:07:22 IST

Tags : Adam Milne, Cricket, ICC, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Martin Guptill, MS Dhoni, World Cup 2019 New Zealand

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all